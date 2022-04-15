Which Bermuda grass seed is best?

Whether your lush green lawn unfurls over a dozen rolling acres or is confined to a tiny plot in a backyard urban oasis, you’ll want to use the best Bermuda grass seed to keep it vibrant all season long.

Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Bermuda Grass is designed to produce a bright green, finely textured grass that is heat-tolerant and disease-resistant. It’s a great choice for warmer regions.

What to know before you buy Bermuda grass seed

Growing region

Bermuda grass is native to hotter climates. Because of this, most of this type of seed is drought-resistant and heat-tolerant. However, there are varieties that will grow well even in cooler regions of the U.S. If winters are long where you live, make sure the seed you choose is engineered for that type of weather.

Speed of germination

The hull of Bermuda grass seeds features a naturally occurring protective coating. Many seed manufacturers strip this layer so that seeds germinate more quickly. If your growing season is short, you’ll want to look for a product that is on the shorter end of the seven- to 21-day germination cycle. Germination times should be indicated on the packaging.

Amount of shade

Another deciding factor on how well Bermuda grass seeds grow is the amount of shade where they are planted. Some varieties require full sun for long periods of time while others are designed to grow even in the shade.

What to look for in quality Bermuda grass seed

Added fertilizer

Fertilizer provides nutrients that grass needs to grow quickly. Look for Bermuda grass seeds with fertilizer added in to skip this step during installation.

Water retention

In addition to fertilizer, some varieties of Bermuda grass seed include mulch or other water-retaining materials. This is one of the ways in which Bermuda grass is made to be more drought-resistant, and it reduces the frequency of watering that is required.

Easy installation

Installation is as easy as walking across the lawn and casting handfuls of seed about, but there are other even easier options. Pre-seeded grass mats can be installed in minutes, rolled out across the lawn and watered. You don’t need any special seed broadcasters to use these products.

How much you can expect to spend on Bermuda grass seed

The price varies depending on the size of the bag, but a 10-pound bag of seed (or a grass mat to cover 110 square feet) costs $16-$50.

Bermuda grass seed FAQ

How do you plant Bermuda grass?

A. Whether you are establishing a new lawn or reseeding an established patch of grass, the process is the same.

Rake the soil that is being seeded. This loosens it up and allows the seed to make contact with the earth.

that is being seeded. This loosens it up and allows the seed to make contact with the earth. If using fertilizer , add a thin layer over the area to be seeded.

, add a thin layer over the area to be seeded. Spread the seed across the lawn. A broadcast spreader ensures the most even coverage, but if you don’t have that, you can scatter handfuls. Pay attention to where the seed falls to make sure you get every spot.

across the lawn. A broadcast spreader ensures the most even coverage, but if you don’t have that, you can scatter handfuls. Pay attention to where the seed falls to make sure you get every spot. Water three times a day to keep the soil moist (but not waterlogged).

three times a day to keep the soil moist (but not waterlogged). Do not use straw to keep moisture in the seed. Spread with a weed-free mulch if that is not included in the seed you’re using.

to keep moisture in the seed. Spread with a weed-free mulch if that is not included in the seed you’re using. Fertilize every six to eight weeks during the growing season.

every six to eight weeks during the growing season. Mow for the first time when seedlings are at least 2 inches high, then maintain the grass at a height of 1-2 inches.

Bermuda grass is a warm-weather grass, so it’s green in the spring and summer and may go dormant and brown in the fall and winter. If your grass loses its green as the mercury drops, don’t be alarmed.

When should you plant Bermuda grass?

A. Late spring and early summer is the best time to plant Bermuda grass. Wait until after the average last frost date in your region, then look for temperatures that are consistently 70-80 degrees. The soil temperature must also be 65-70 degrees or your seeds may not germinate.

What’s the best Bermuda grass seed to buy?

Top Bermuda grass seed

Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Bermuda Grass

What you need to know: This heat-tolerant variety is perfect for lawns in hotter climates.

What you’ll love: It spreads easily and is drought-resistant, growing quickly and in a thick mat. It’s easy to plant and holds onto moisture. It’s available in bags ranging from 1-40 pounds. The largest bag can reseed a 5,000 square foot established lawn (or seed a 1,700 square foot new lawn).

What you should consider: This may not work as well in colder parts of the U.S.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Bermuda grass seed for the money

Pennington One Step Complete Bermuda Grass Seed

What you need to know: If you don’t want to spend time applying multiple layers of lawn care products, this is the seed for you.

What you’ll love: It includes the triple threat of seed, fertilizer and mulch, all in one bag. It repairs bare spots in as little as three weeks and is guaranteed to grow. One 10-pound bag covers 150 square feet.

What you should consider: To repair bare spots caused by urine, make sure to hose down the area first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Grotrax Biodegradable Grass Seed Mat

What you need to know: It’s perfect for homeowners who want an easy application.

What you’ll love: Installation could not be easier — simply roll out the mat and water. It’s great for installing a new lawn over bare ground, and full growth is achieved within five weeks. It’s drought- and heat-resistant, but it thrives in a variety of climates. It’s available in rolls that cover 50-110 square feet.

What you should consider: It does not do well in full shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

