Which bonsai tree starter kit is best?

Bonsai trees imbue any shelf, desk or table with a timeless, mysterious beauty that brings a touch of elegance to your living space. With their twisting trunks and unique appearance, these miniature trees have captivated people for centuries. While their care can be challenging, bonsai starter kits let anyone give the practice a try by providing everything needed to begin growing.

The Garden Republic Bonsai Bonanza Starter Kit is ideal if you’re new to bonsai trees. It comes with great-looking accessories and includes four plant species.

What to know before you buy a bonsai tree starter kit

What is bonsai?

Bonsai cultivation is an ancient Japanese art form that uses specialized growing and pruning techniques to miniaturize normal tree species. The term means “planted in a container,” and bonsai trees are traditionally kept in ceramic pots. Many are surprised to learn that almost any tree or shrub can be a bonsai with the proper care.

Bonsai care

Because they need to have the climate conditions of their natural habitat re-created on a miniature level, bonsai trees have a reputation for being challenging to grow and maintain. While every tree species has differing requirements, proper watering and nutrient management is crucial for a bonsai’s survival. Most bonsai tree kits include species that are easy for beginners to care for.

Have patience

Bonsai trees grow slowly. Some seeds take a month or more to sprout, and adult trees can live for more than 100 years. The art of bonsai pruning is meant to be one of patience and attention to detail. Bonsai cultivation is not for those searching for low-maintenance houseplants that grow quickly and demand little attention, or for a hobby that will provide instant gratification.

What to look for in a quality bonsai tree starter kit

Seeds

The more seeds and species your bonsai kit comes with, the more likely you will find success and discover what kind of tree you like the most. Select a kit with at least four seed species included. Kits with extra seeds are also recommended because they let you try again if your first planting doesn’t work out.

Included shears

Proper pruning keeps your bonsai small and also lets you determine its shape. Choose a kit with pruning shears, so you have everything you need to tend to your plants as they grow.

Instructions and help

Select a kit that includes a detailed instruction manual to help you with your trees. Some starter kit providers also have online forums or communities you can contact with specific questions. The more information and support you have about the care and trimming of your tree, the better your chances are of successfully growing your bonsai.

Looks

Calming, natural aesthetics are essential when it comes to bonsai culture. Because of this, most kits feature wooden accessories such as planters and plant stakes, or burlap grow bags that evoke a connection with nature. Because bonsai trees grow slowly, select a starter kit you won’t mind looking at as your plants mature. Once your tree reaches the appropriate age, you can plant it in a larger container.

How much you can expect to spend on a bonsai tree starter kit

Bonsai starter kits cost $15 to $50, depending on how many tree species and accessories are included.

Bonsai tree starter kit FAQ

What if my bonsai seeds don’t germinate?

A. Some bonsai kits come with satisfaction guarantees if your trees don’t grow despite following the instructions. As with any plant, results vary greatly depending on various environmental factors. If you are frustrated with your kit, reach out to the manufacturer to see what they can do for you.

Do I need to fertilize my bonsai tree?

A. Yes, bonsai trees require careful management of their nutrients to maintain their small size but remain healthy. Pay close attention to the recommendations in the guide included with your kit to make sure you feed your plant appropriately.

What’s the best bonsai tree starter kit to buy?

Top bonsai tree starter kit

Garden Republic Bonsai Bonanza Starter Kit

What you need to know: Learn how to grow and care for four tree species with this gorgeous starter kit.

What you’ll love: This kit includes four non-GMO seed packets, growing guides, a pair of pruning shears, four soil disks, four burlap planters and a tasteful-looking wooden planter. The company also maintains an online bonsai help group for questions or concerns you have as your plants germinate.

What you should consider: Buyers experience mixed results with seed germination, and some feel that the photos of this kit do not accurately represent the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bonsai tree starter kit for the money

Meekear Bonsai Starter Kit

What you need to know: This affordable kit includes seeds for growing five seed packs, a wooden flower box and additional tools.

What you’ll love: With enough included supplies for five trees and a step-by-step growing guide, this kit is an excellent choice for anyone interested in bonsai but hesitant about investing too heavily in the hobby. Its mini gardening tools and soil disks make getting started simple.

What you should consider: Some reports of missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laoko Bonsai Tree Kit

What you need to know: This kit has a wooden planter to keep your seedlings on display.

What you’ll love: You can cultivate four bonsai species with this kit’s included seed packets, soil disks, plastic pots and wooden plant markers. An instruction booklet and extra seeds are included to help you grow your trees successfully.

What you should consider: No pruning tools are included, and some of the kit’s included accessories look different from those pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

