These gadgets will simplify grilling and cleanup at your next barbecue

Summer wouldn’t be the same without firing up the grill and preparing your favorite meat, fish and vegetables in the great outdoors. Even if you are a pro at making delicious barbecue, a few gadgets can simplify your efforts. From grilling certain foods to monitoring grill heat to cleaning up after food has been served, specialized tools will make your next barbecue a success.

Types of grill gadgets

Grilling will be even more pleasurable with the right grill gadgets. They’ll help you achieve excellent results when grilling your favorite foods, make it easy to cook them on the grill and make cleanup a snap.

Cooking tools

Just like the utensils you reach for when you are cooking in your kitchen, you’ll need some tools when you are barbecuing. Tools that are designed to handle the high heat of a grill should be made with durable metal or heat-resistant silicone. Long handles are a must for preventing burns. Spatulas, corn holders, basters, skewers, tongs, forks and brushes are some of the most commonly-used tools for grilling. The best way to purchase these tools is in a grill set that includes numerous items in one purchase.

Barbecue helpers

This broad category includes many items that assist home barbecue enthusiasts with their grilling goals. Grill lights, gloves, grill mats, presses and thermometers are just some of the items that help in the barbecue process.

Grill cookware

There are some foods that you don’t want to just toss on the grill. Cookware such as skillets, pots, pans and baskets are great for dishes like vegetables that don’t require direct heat to cook. In addition, cookware makes it possible to make foods such as baked beans, sauces and desserts on the grill. To withstand the high temperatures of a grill, look for pieces that are made of tough materials like cast iron or thick stainless steel that can take the heat.

Grilling cleaning essentials

There’s no avoiding it — grills grates will inevitably get gunked up with grease and food deposits. They can alter the taste of food and even cause grill fires if not removed. Although this debris can be challenging to clean, the right grill cleaning gadgets such as brushes, scrapers and blocks will simplify this must-do task.

Best barbecue gadgets

Top grilling tools

Cuisinart Deluxe 20-piece Grill Set

What you need to know: Any grilling enthusiasts will appreciate the variety and quality of this feature-packed grill tool set.

What you’ll love: Grilling is a pleasure when you have the right tools like the 20 pieces in this versatile set. A spatula, corn holders, skewers, a basting brush and more are included. We love the long handles that keep hands away from the heat while barbecuing.

What you should consider: A storage case is included, but it’s lacking in durability compared to the tool.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top grilling tools for the money

Grilljoy 24-piece Barbecue Grill Tool Set

What you need to know: If you need a grill tool set with just about any piece you can imagine, this one is a solid deal.

What you’ll love: Some barbecue enthusiasts want a large selection of tools like the 24 pieces that come in this collection. In addition to grill classics such as a spatula and corn holders, you’ll also get a thermometer and salt and pepper shakers.

What you should consider: This set comes with tongs, but they aren’t very durable. Although rare, some people received damaged tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grilling helper

Cuisinart Cast Iron Grill/Griddle Press

What you need to know: A grill press like this well-made model is an essential helper for grilling burgers, veggies and large cuts of meat fast and efficiently.

What you’ll love: This rugged press locks in heat for cooking grilled foods thoroughly and quickly. It’s also great for preparing grilled sandwiches. It’s constructed to cast iron that can handle the hottest grill temperature.

What you should consider: Some users may find this press awkward to use, as it’s quite heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top grilling helper for the money

Image Magnetic Barbecue Lights, Two-pack

What you need to know: Grillers who like to practice their craft when it’s dark will love these two bright, versatile grill lights.

What you’ll love: When it comes to grilling in the evening, grill lights are a must. This pair boasts strong magnets and adjustable five-inch goosenecks for illuminating your grill space while you cook.

What you should consider: Depending on where you place them, the exterior of these lights may get hot from grill heat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top grilling helper honorable mention

Meater Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

What you need to know: A thermometer is a must for grilling, and the wireless operation of this smart model makes it a popular option.

What you’ll love: The best thing about this grill thermometer is that there are no wires to get in the way of barbecuing. It can be controlled with your phone via the manufacturer’s app.

What you should consider: Rarely, connectivity or app issues disrupt the use of this thermometer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cookware for the grill

Victoria Cast Iron Paella Frying Pan

What you need to know: This cast iron pan is a solid choice for anyone who cooks more than just meat on their grill.

What you’ll love: Constructed of stainless steel, this pan is made for grilling. It features a paella design that’s perfect for large portions of food. It comes pre-seasoned and ready to use.

What you should consider: Pans with rough spots that were missed by quality control have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top cookware for the grill for the money

Grillaholics Heavy Duty Grill Basket

What you need to know: With a roomy design and dishwasher-safe material, this grill basket is a worthwhile investment.

What you’ll love: If you like to grill small foods like vegetables or shrimp, you need a grill basket. This model is made of durable stainless steel that holds up well to heat. It’s also dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.

What you should consider: A few consumers have noted that their baskets had faulty welded areas that caused breakage with regular use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grill cleaning tool

Weetiee GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper

What you need to know: You’ll simplify cleanup after grilling with a versatile tool like this brush-scraper combo.

What you’ll love: With a brush and scraper, this cleaning tool is up to the task of numerous grill-cleaning chores. The bristle-free material makes it safe to use on most grill surfaces.

What you should consider: The design of this brush isn’t ideal for small grills or grill plates with hard-to-reach crevices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grill cleaning tool for the money

Grillstone Grill Cleaning Block

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use grill cleaning tool that’s a nice alternative to standard brushes. However, it may not be enough for major grill cleaning jobs.

What you’ll love: Not only does this grill block remove most food from grill surfaces, but it’s also an eco-friendly option that’s made of recycled materials. The strong handle provides leverage for effective cleaning.

What you should consider: Some burned-on foods may challenge this tool.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

