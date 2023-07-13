What’s the best type of pool party for large backyards?

If you have a pool and a large backyard, you should absolutely host a party this summer. It’s a great way to relax with family, friends and neighbors while enjoying the outdoor sunshine and eating great food. If you have any kids who happen to have a summer birthday, a pool party is an excellent birthday party idea.

Hosting and organizing any party can be stressful, but not if you have the right equipment. However, you don’t want to just host any party. So, before you go shopping, double-check your list because there are some ways to spice up your party with accessories and games you might not have even thought of yet.

What you’ll need to host a pool party

Food and drinks

Outdoor grill

No party is complete without good food. If you don’t have one already, now would be the best time to invest in an outdoor grill. You also want to make sure you have a cooler stocked with drinks, food and snacks, so your guests don’t have to keep going in and out of your house.

If you want to go all out, you can get yourself a patio dining set so that you can entertain your guests in style.

Pool party invitations

Don’t forget the formalities. If you’re going to host a pool party, you need to inform your guests. This is especially true if you’re hosting a birthday party for you or your kids. The simple way to do that is by purchasing the right pool party invitations.

The best pool party games

heytech Inflatable Pool Game Set Volleyball Game with 1 Ball, Inflatable Float Steamship

Get your pool party started with a cruise-style inflatable pool volleyball rack. The unique design makes your pool shine, and this is different from any other set. It includes additional anchors, rings and a volleyball. This set is made from high-quality PVC and meets all U.S. safety standards.

2 Sets Inflatable Pool Toss Game Combo

This pool cornhole game is easy to set up and can provide hours of fun at your pool party. The heavy-duty, durable plastic is soft to the touch and will withstand multiple summers.

Icnice LED Beach Balls Pool Toys, 2pcs Inflatable Light up Beach Ball 16” Floating Pool Light with Remote

Dazzle the guests in your backyard with glowing, colorful LED light beach balls that can float in your pool. These can be used for play or as exceptional pool party decor. These light balls work well in the water and during all types of weather conditions. Each colorful ball is sold separately.

MENGDUO 2 Pcs Set Inflatable Floating Row Toys

Float or fight safely in the pool with your friends on your own pool float log and oars. This rowing set is made from eco-friendly plastic and contains two seats and two oars or fighting sticks, depending on how you choose to use them.

The best pool party decor

Pool Beach Summer Party Supplies Set

This summer set is perfect for decorating your large backyard for your next pool party. It contains 12 hanging design cards that are adorable, pre-strung and easy to hang and dismantle.

Inflatable Serving Bar Salad Ice Tray Food Drink Containers

Don’t make your guests leave the pool to grab drinks or snacks. Instead, use this inflatable service bar with an ice tray that will allow you to keep food, drinks and snacks cold for hours. The durable fabric will prevent any leaks or food from getting into your pool.

The best backyard activities for a pool party

Banzai 74-Inch x 56-Inch Spa Party Inflatable Pool

Let the little ones enjoy the large backyard with their own spa party pool designed for kids ages 3 to 12. The shaded area allows them to play in the water without being in direct sunlight. This pool comes with toys such as bath bombs, a floating caddy and faux cucumber slices.

JOYIN 20ft x 62in Slip and Slide Water Slide with 2 Bodyboards

Every large backyard needs a slip and slide for summer pool parties, and both kids and their parents can enjoy this one. This slip and slide has two sides so that you can race against someone else. It comes with built-in sprinklers and two bodyboards.

