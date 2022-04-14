Choosing the best doghouse for summer

Doghouses come in many shapes and sizes, so what works for one breed of dog won’t work for another. Some also come with features, such as windows for ventilation or an overhang for extra shade, that make them better for hot days. Whatever style of doghouse you choose, make sure it has what your pet needs and can protect it from the elements.

What to know before you buy a doghouse for summer

Coverage

According to PetMD.com, heavy exposure to ultraviolet light can cause your dog to get a sunburn. This is generally characterized by red, dry or cracked skin. In severe cases, it could lead to hair loss, skin ulcers or skin infections.

Choose a doghouse that offers enough coverage to protect your dog from the sun. Make sure it doesn’t have large gaps in the roof or along the sides so the sun doesn’t get in.

Material

The main structure of most doghouses is either wood or plastic. Some also use insulating materials such as foam to keep the internal temperature consistent on hot days.

Wood is best if you live in a humid environment, as it breathes well and prevents moisture from building up. If it’s coated with epoxy, it should also be resistant to wear and tear from the wind, rain or falling debris.

Plastic is ideal in places with low to moderate levels of humidity. It's also usually more durable than wood. Plus, it is easier to clean, making it convenient for people with dogs that track mud in.

If it rains a lot in the summer where you live, consider getting a specialty doghouse. Those that use asphalt or stainless steel in the roof and exterior are effective at keeping water from coming in.

Design

Most doghouses have a slanted or A-frame roof, though some have a dome shape or flat roof. In terms of design and color, there are many options. For example, one doghouse might have a dark green roof and trim with beige sides. Another could look similar to a wood cabin or have a lot of open space for natural lighting and airflow.

Size

A doghouse should be large enough for your pet to comfortably stand up, lay down and turn around in. The dog should also be able to stretch without hitting the sides of the structure. If the doghouse is too small, it could cause your pet undue discomfort or stress.

If you’re not sure what size to choose, start by measuring your dog from the base of its tail all the way to the tip of its nose. Multiply this measurement by two to find the length of the house. Then, multiply it by three for the width.

Next, when the dog is standing upright, measure it from its paw to the top of its head. Multiply this number by 1.75 to get a good baseline of how high the ceiling should be inside the house.

For the door size, use a tape measure to determine the distance from the ground to the top of your dog’s shoulder. Also, calculate the width across its chest. Add a few inches if your pet is still growing or has trouble with small spaces.

If you plan to add a dog bed or let your pet bring dog toys into the house, account for that when determining which size doghouse to get.

Airflow

Traditionally, doghouses let air in through the front door. However, many modern models also feature air vents on the sides, back and above the door for extra ventilation.

Having proper airflow and ventilation is important considering the doghouse is meant for summertime use. Not only does it keep odors down, but it can also keep your pet cool on hot days.

Best doghouses for summer

Petsfit Weatherproof Wooden Outdoor Doghouse

Available in light gray, red and yellow, this wooden outdoor doghouse is a great choice for almost any breed. It comes in three sizes, making it ideal for puppies or adult dogs. It has spruce panels and asphalt shingles for significant weather protection. Plus, if you use the adjustable feet, it has nice airflow through the base. The weight limit is 80 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Destar Durable Waterproof Plastic Pet Doghouse

This doghouse comes in two height options, 28 inches and 33 inches. It features two vents, one at the front and one at the back, that dissipate hot air and let the wind in. It’s constructed from tough polypropylene plastic and has a raised floor to keep it off the dirt. It’s best for medium or small breeds.

Sold by Amazon

Ferplast DogVilla Doghouse

Made from plastic, this doghouse comes in three sizes and has an elevated floor. It also boasts a built-in ventilation and drainage system. Plus, it’s easy to assemble without tools.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Suncast Doghouse

This option constructed of resin material is highly durable, making it great for outdoor use. It comes with several vents that help circulate the air, and the roof is thick enough to keep out the sun’s rays. The crowned floor has a channel around the edges to capture any water that makes its way inside.

Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

MidWest Homes For Pets Eillo Folding Outdoor Wood Doghouse

This wooden doghouse comes in three sizes, as well as three insulation kit sizes, and is a solid option for anyone who wants something well ventilated. It has an elevated base that increases the overall airflow and prevents water from getting trapped beneath it. It also has strategic gaps in the floor for additional cooling.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Trixie Small Natura Classic Outdoor Doghouse

This smaller doghouse comes in four sizes and is made of wood, metal and plastic. It has asphalt shingles for additional protection from the rain and wind. Plus, it comes with elevated plastic feet that provide extra ventilation from below.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

New Age Pet Ecoflex Bunk Style Doghouse

Constructed from nontoxic recycled plastic-wood polymer composite, this durable doghouse is ideal for dogs that weigh under 150 pounds. It is weatherproof, easy to clean and has an elevated floor.

Sold by Home Depot

Petmate Precision Extreme Outback Log Cabin Doghouse

Available in three sizes, this doghouse features a raised floor and a slanted asphalt roof that provides a great deal of protection from ultraviolet light. It’s a combination of wood and stainless steel, so it’s durable enough for most environments. It’s also lightweight enough to move around.

Sold by Amazon

A 4 Pet Outdoor Wooden Doghouse With Hinges

This option features a roof that can be opened for easy access to the inside. It’s made from stained wood and stainless steel. Plus, it has durable asphalt shingles. It’s also elevated for extra airflow on hot days.

Sold by Amazon

Fit Choice Elevated Doghouse

This elevated doghouse consists of breathable, water-resistant materials and has a tent-like design. It offers great air ventilation at the top and is lightweight.

Sold by Amazon

