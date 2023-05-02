Treat your companion animal this Amazon Pet Day

Forget Christmas, birthdays or adoption days — the big event in your pet’s calendar is Amazon Pet Day. With discounts on a huge range of products for all kinds of pets, there’s something to treat your companion animal to, whether furry, scaly or feathered. It’s the perfect opportunity to show you care while sparing your bank balance. These are some of the best deals you’ll find this Amazon Pet Day.

What you should know about Amazon Pet Day

First off, Amazon Pet Day isn’t just a day — it’s two. It begins on Tuesday, May 2 at midnight PDT and will end on Wednesday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. This gives you plenty of time to find the best products for your pets.

You’ll find deals across all kinds of products, from toys and treats to more practical offerings, such as pet stain-cleaning sprays and flea medication. Some deals will stick around for the full 48 hours, while others will come and go or may sell out. You’ll also find some flash sales, known as lightning deals, that offer deep discounts for a fleeting amount of time.

Best Amazon Pet Day deals

Weruva Best Feline Friend Pouch Variety Pack Cat Food

If you’re looking to stock up on essentials this Amazon Pet Day, there’s 34% off this high-quality wet cat food. It has a minced texture and comes in gravy. The variety pack contains six flavors, all of which feature tuna and another protein.

Sold by Amazon

Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment For Cats and Kittens

While your cat might not want any part of it, keeping up with flea and tick treatments is important. This spot-on treatment is easy to use and each dose keeps fleas and ticks at bay for 30 days. There’s 43% off a three-dose supply.

Sold by Amazon

Catit Creamy Lickable Cat Treat

Irresistible to most felines, these lickable cat treats consist of small pouches of a wet, meaty treat that cats can lick straight from the pouch or from a bowl. You can get 56% off a pack of 50 of the chicken and liver variety.

Sold by Amazon

Fresh Step Crystals Health Monitoring Cat Litter

This cat litter not only does a great job of controlling odors, but it also detects the pH levels of urine to help monitor your cat’s health. With 20% off this Amazon Pet Day, it’s the perfect time to give it a try.

Sold by Amazon

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum

If you feel like you’re in a constant battle against pet hair, make your life easier with this pet vacuum. It does a great job at picking up pet hair from carpets, rugs and hard floors, plus it has a pet hair attachment for soft furnishings. It’s currently 30% off.

Sold by Amazon

Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed

Spoil your companion animal with this cozy pet bed. It’s available in sizes S to 2XL, so there are options for both dogs and cats. There aren’t discounts on all size and color combinations, but you can get up to 40% off.

Sold by Amazon

Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera

This updated dog camera has a wide-angle lens and rotates 360 degrees, so you can see your pooch anywhere in the room. It lets you monitor, speak to and give treats to your pet when you’re not home and has 30% off right now.

Sold by Amazon

Whimzees Dog Dental Treats

Thanks to these dog dental chews, you can give your dog a tasty snack while also taking care of dental hygiene. You can get 40% off a pack of 44 medium-size treats.

Sold by Amazon

Dolly Doggy Parton Red Gingham Dog Collar and Leash Set

From the iconic Dolly Parton’s dog product line comes this adorable red gingham collar and leash set. With them being 33% off, now’s the perfect time to update your dog’s wardrobe with these stylish accessories.

Sold by Amazon

Kaytee Open Living Pet Guinea Pig or Rabbit Habitat

Anyone looking for a large new habitat for their indoor rabbits or guinea pigs should consider this one. With 50% off, it’s a bargain and provides a spacious 30-by-60-inch environment for your small pets.

Sold by Amazon

Kaytee Pet Bird Fruit Mix for Pet Parakeets, Cockatiels, Conures and Parrots

This mix of dried fruit with added vitamins and minerals is a tasty and nutrient-packed food for your parrot, parakeet, cockatiel or conure. It’s currently 47% off, so it’s the ideal time to stock up.

Sold by Amazon

Kaytee Tropical Fiddle Sticks

You can bend and twist these sticks into various shapes to create hideouts or other enriching additions to your small animal’s habitat. They’re also safe to chew, so pets can engage in natural chewing behaviors without injury. They are 43% off right now.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

