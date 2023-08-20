Color-coded ribbons are a safe way to communicate

Just like humans, dogs have different personalities and what one dog may be comfortable with, another may struggle. While some pet owners provide anxiety relief for their dog in the way of behavioral or anxiety medications or by having them wear dog anxiety jackets, others focus on communicating their dog’s skittish behavior to others, rather than medicating or covering these behaviors up. That’s why you may see a dog with a yellow ribbon tied to their collar. The yellow ribbon signifies a skittish dog.

A yellow ribbon signifies a skittish or anxious dog

There are many reasons why an owner might want to tie a yellow ribbon on their dog’s collar. Mainly, a yellow ribbon is a way to communicate to other owners how to best proceed around the animal, but individual reasons could include a service dog that’s in training, has PTSD or other health issues, is deaf or blind, a rescue dog or is generally anxious around other animals and humans, too.

What does a red ribbon on a dog’s collar mean?

Other color-coded ribbons are sometimes used to communicate different messages as well. A red ribbon tied onto a dog’s collar indicates an aggressive dog. In that case, it is advised not to approach the dog. Red and yellow are the most commonly used color-coded ribbons, but there are a few others, too.

Green indicates a friendly dog that welcomes pets, while an orange ribbon signifies that the dog likes humans, but that other dogs should keep their distance. A white ribbon is traditionally used to indicate that a dog is blind or deaf. A blue ribbon means that a dog is in service training (though yellow is sometimes used for this, too), and purple indicates that a person should not feed the dog (be it because of allergies or another reason).

Sometimes a bright yellow ribbon is used to indicate that a dog is up for adoption. Because there is a significant difference between a nervous/anxious dog and one that’s up for adoption, always ask a dog’s handler for clarification before approaching or petting. In either scenario, make sure to give the dog space.

