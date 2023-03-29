The driver is what starts every hole in golf. Having a driver that feels good in your hands and confident in your mind goes a long way toward a great shot and, hopefully, a good score.

Callaway is one of the most trusted brands in golf, and the company has a wide range of drivers for men and women of all skill levels. If you’re looking to improve your game overall, there may be a Callaway driver in your future.

In this article: Callaway Epic Max Driver, Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver and Callaway X Hot Driver.

What makes Callaway drivers distinctive?

Most Callaway drivers have artificial intelligence-designed technology that creates higher moments of inertia which in turn leads to greater swing forgiveness. This is especially important for less skilled golfers that may not always make full contact and can rely on the technology to keep the ball going straighter.

The Flash Face on most Callaway drivers is designed to create increased ball speeds which leads to more distance off the tee.

What is adjustable loft?

Loft is the angle the club face slopes back. It usually ranges from 8 to 15 degrees. Higher lofts are for people who swing slower, and lower lofts are for skilled golfers whose club speed is very fast.

Most Callaway driver lofts can be adjusted using a special tool that allows for customizing your preferred trajectory. These clubs typically cost more to allow for the versatility but you should only invest in an adjustable club if you really understand all the nuances in these calculations.

Do you slice the golf ball?

Most amateur golfers, especially those first learning the game, end up slicing the ball to the side opposite their stance. Callaway has many drivers that are designed with a draw bias. This means that the club is engineered to help you keep from slicing as severely or often. You still swing the same, but the extra degrees of a closed club face allow you to keep the ball more on target.

How much are you planning to spend?

Drivers in general are expensive, but those from leading brands like Callaway are even more so. Callaway drivers run between $249 to $699. Older models like the Mavrik, Epic and X Hot are less than $300, while the newest models like Paradym and Great Big Bertha are $599 to $699.

Newer models that employ the latest technology will be at the highest end of the price scale. Drivers made with titanium and carbon materials will cost more too.

Callaway sometimes introduces the same driver a year or two later with upgraded features. If you purchase an older model from several years ago, it could save you hundreds of dollars. Many golf suppliers also offer discounted rates on drivers as they get older and are phased out.

Best Callaway Drivers

Callaway Epic Max Driver

The most forgiving Epic driver, it uses artificial intelligence engineered for speed and forgiveness. It features the Jailbreak speed frame which improves stability and torsional direction. The Flash Face optimizes the Jailbreak technology.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

Designed for distance, this high launch driver has a low center of gravity to keep spin minimized. The head is engineered with a draw bias for straighter and longer shots. It is made from materials lighter and stronger than titanium.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway X Hot Driver

This affordable graphite driver has a specialized face to increase ball speed, even with off-center shots. You can adjust your loft and lie settings. It has been chemically milled for an exact center of gravity which leads to greater consistency.

Sold by Amazon

Callaway Mavrik Driver

A thinner version of the titanium Flash Face increases ball speeds, and the Cyclone Aero shape decreases drag for faster club head speed. The triaxial carbon fabric promotes a higher moment of inertia for greater accuracy.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Paradym Driver

This award-winning, premium driver is 44% lighter than a titanium chassis using a carbon crown and sole. The artificial intelligence-designed face increases speed, spin and launch.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver

The cutting-edge technology behind this driver features a tungsten speed cartridge and modest draw bias that is helpful for golfers of all skill levels. The titanium unibody construction makes it extra sturdy, and the face is engineered for maximum forgiveness.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Big Bertha REVA Driver

Optimized for female athletes, this driver features an extra low center of gravity that reduces spins and eliminates slicing. The Big Bertha head is designed with a draw bias, and the titanium Flash Face increases distance. It includes an ultra-soft grip.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Great Big Bertha Driver

This 45.75-inch driver takes all of the Big Bertha technology but puts it in an ultra-lightweight club that increases club head speed for all levels of golfers. The carbon crown and sole have a steel plate that makes it easier to draw.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Paradym X Driver

This driver features the newest face cup technology that increases energy transfer from the club face to the ball. It maximizes distance with a 360-degree carbon chassis. The club face is optimized for maximum launch and spin.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Callaway Mavrik 22 Driver

With an adjustable loft hosel, you can pick your trajectory and ball flight. It has a thin but extra-strong titanium face for increasing ball speeds and spin. You get significant forgiveness and increased distance.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.