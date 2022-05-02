Which men’s golf shoes are best?

The best golfers have excellent technique and well-developed skills, but they also have high-quality gear. While a well-made set of clubs is essential, don’t underestimate the importance of a reliable pair of golf shoes.

Unlike other sports, golf doesn’t require fast or agile movements, but you still need comfortable, durable shoes. If you’re looking for a quality pair of golf shoes, the Adidas Men’s Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes are excellent. They offer superior comfort, stability and traction to deliver elite performance on the course.

What to know before you buy men’s golf shoes

Size

Golf takes several hours to play, so you wear golf shoes for extended periods. That’s why it’s essential to wear the correct size, as walking around all day on the course wearing shoes that are too small or big can be uncomfortable and cause blisters. Some golf shoes run small and narrow, so if you want a more comfortable fit or have wider feet, consider buying a half size up for extra space in the toe box.

Material

Golf shoes are usually made with natural or synthetic leather. Authentic leather is far more durable and water-resistant, but it’s also more expensive. Synthetic golf shoes are more lightweight and easier to clean, but they’re less durable and can be uncomfortable in warmer climates.

Traditional or modern style

Traditional golf shoes are made of high-quality authentic leather and resemble dress shoes. They’re durable, but they don’t offer the same performance as modern spiked shoes or the comfort of spikeless ones. There are also sandal-style shoes that are the most comfortable and breathable, but they don’t offer the same stability or traction as other golf shoes.

What to look for in quality men’s golf shoes

Waterproof

When you think of golf, you may think of hitting the course on a warm, sunny day. However, it can be played in more inclement weather, such as rainy or foggy days. Unless it’s sunny, there’s a reasonable chance you’ll encounter some moisture, so it’s crucial to have waterproof shoes. Getting your feet wet on the course will make you uncomfortable and could damage your performance.

Spike or spikeless

Spikeless golf shoes have bumps on the outsole, making walking on outdoor surfaces easier. They’re more comfortable than spiked shoes and can be worn off the golf course. But unlike spiked shoes, you can’t replace the pins once they become worn or damaged, and they don’t offer the same traction, which can benefit your swing as spikes provide more stability.

Functionality

Keep an eye out for a few key features.

The midfoot should provide sufficient arch support and have plenty of cushioning for comfort. It should also be rigid for increased stability.

The forefoot should be flexible to allow for easier walking.

The outsole should provide traction, especially if you plan on playing often in wet weather.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s golf shoes

You can get a reliable pair of golf shoes for $60-$100, but if you want something more durable and made with higher-quality materials, you can expect to pay anywhere between $100-$250.

Men’s golf shoes FAQ

Are golf shoes necessary? Can’t I play in regular athletic shoes?

A. You certainly can, but golf shoes are designed to provide stability and comfort on the course that can help your swing.

Which golf shoes are best for cold or wet climates?

A. Modern spiked shoes are the best for wet and cold weather, as they have a more robust build with superior traction.

What are the best men’s golf shoes to buy?

Top men’s golf shoes

Adidas Men’s Tour 360 22 Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are made with recycled materials and deliver elite performance on the golf course.

What you’ll love: They offer excellent comfort and stability thanks to a Dualstack hybrid midsole and a Geofit collar for a secure fit. The upper is made with 50% recycled materials, and the outsole has direct-injected spikes for extra traction.

What you should consider: There’s no wide-fit option, and some customers found them stiff in the heel.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top men’s golf shoes for the money

Nike Men’s Infinity G Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These shoes are reliable and made with durable synthetic leather.

What you’ll love: They’re waterproof, so you can wear them in rainy weather. The midsole has plenty of soft foam cushioning for comfort and stability, and the integrated spikes provide excellent grip on various surfaces.

What you should consider: Some customers report that they run small, so it’s best to purchase a half size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

FootJoy Men’s 2022 Fuel Golf Shoes

What you need to know: These have a sleek design with a sturdy build and are excellent mid-tier golf shoes.

What you’ll love: They feature advanced-engineered technology on the outsole for increased grip and an innovative stability bridge for superior support and stability. They’re waterproof, have easy-to-clean uppers and the Stratolite foam cushioning in the midsole makes them highly comfortable for walking.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s best to buy a half size up. Also, some found them too narrow, so those with wide feet are better off looking elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

