Tennis & Table Tennis

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
70°
Bismarck
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State Fair
State News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
US & World News
Business Beat
National Day Calendar
Someone You Should Know
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get the day’s Top Stories delivered to your inbox!
Top Stories
Fatal shooting by officers in Mapleton ruled justified
CDC: 4/5 pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable
Man accused of swinging ax during McDonald’s fight …
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Whys
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Weather Question of the Week
Bet on Weather
KX Cams
Closings and Delays
KX Storm Team Weather App
Submit Your Weather Photos
Sports
2022 KX Pro Football Challenge
Local Sports
Local College Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
Scoreboards
Top Stories
Plays of the Week – September 18
Video
Top Stories
College Soccer: UMary remains unbeaten; Minot State …
Video
Top Stories
College Football: UMary and Minot State fall at home
Video
Soccer: Legacy clinches state birth, Century rolls …
Video
Friday Night Frenzy: Week 4
Video
E-Sports: Billion dollar industry, priceless experience
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Native American Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Remarkable Women of North Dakota
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Putting ND First
Not In Our Town
KX Sport Show
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Studio 701
701 on Film: Sponsored by Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge
Ask the Pharmacist: Sponsored by Gateway Pharmacy
Be Our Guest
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk
Community
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Dakota Zoo News: Sponsored by Dakota Zoo
Explore 701: Sponsored by Rocks and Blocks Landscaping
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Lincoln Repair
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Let’s Talk
Manly Monday: Sponsored by Finish Line Automotive Addictions
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by DC Sensory Center
Ready, Set, Grow: Sponsored by Plant Perfect
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Smile of the Day: Submit Your Smile
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Tee’d Up: Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Well Being: Sponsored by Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact us
Our Team
Get Daily and Breaking News Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
Best Pickleball Paddles
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
SIGN UP NOW
Latest Videos
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Talk Like A Pirate Day
Local elementary school receives national recognition
Plays of the Week – September 18
Soccer: UMary wins at home; Minot State plays to …
College football: Umary and Minot State fall at home
Soccer: Legacy and Century win in Bismarck
More Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Submit your Pledge Of Allegiance video
2022 KX Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Pharmacist Poll
Tom’s Weather Question of the Week
Be Our Guest
What is Your Golf Game Like?
Top Stories Newsletter
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Download the KX News App
View All Don't Miss
Latest Top Stories
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
Victim is stable after shooting in Watford City
Pedestrian killed in McHenry car accident
Here are the biggest employers in ND
In Case You Missed It: 9/12-9/19 2022
SafeTember Drills for Safety Skills
View All Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
SIGN UP NOW
KX News Trending Stories
Bill Gates’ farmland purchase raises red flags
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
Conservative college’s curriculum gets foothold
Here are the biggest employers in ND
Victim is stable after shooting in Watford City