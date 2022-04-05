Which KitchenAid hand mixer is best?

Mixing ingredients by hand not only takes a lot of time, but it can also be physically fatiguing. You may find that you quickly break a sweat trying to whip your egg whites to stiff peaks or get that perfect consistency on whipped cream. Powered hand mixers take all the hassle and effort out of those jobs, and KitchenAid makes some of the best.

KitchenAid mixers are available at various price points and in both cordless and corded models. They also come in a wide range of stylish colors, including red, tangerine, aqua cream and blue velvet.

One of the best things about hand mixers is how versatile they are, and that is where the KitchenAid Nine-Speed Digital Hand Mixer KHM926OB really shines. As the name says, it boasts nine speeds, and it comes with four types of attachments to handle all kinds of tasks.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A KITCHENAID HAND MIXER

KitchenAid hand mixers vs. KitchenAid stand mixers

Stand mixers and hand mixers are commonly found in home and commercial kitchens. Both are very versatile tools, and there is a lot of overlap between the jobs they can perform. Some notable differences between the two may make one better suited for your personal needs than the other.

Perhaps the two most significant benefits of hand mixers are the lower cost and compact size. KitchenAid stand mixers can easily cost $400-$500, while hand mixers cost less than half of that. This makes them a better choice for those on a budget. Hand mixers are also notably smaller and easier to store, making them ideal for kitchens limited in space.

Stand mixers win in terms of convenience and versatility. In addition to things like mixing dough, beating eggs and blending ingredients, stand mixers can also be used for grinding meat, making ice cream and rolling out pasta, as long as you have the necessary attachments. Stand mixers can also perform many of their tasks autonomously without you having to stand there holding the machine the entire time.

Corded vs. cordless

KitchenAid hand mixers are available in corded and cordless models. Cordless models are easier to maneuver without having to worry about being tethered to a power outlet the entire time or a cord knocking something over on the counter.

The downside to cordless models is that you’ll have to remember to charge them regularly, and there is always a chance they could run out of juice in the middle of cooking. Thankfully, KitchenAid has mitigated this issue by making their cordless hand mixers capable of working while plugging them into charge.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY KITCHENAID HAND MIXER

Speeds

KitchenAid mixers have anywhere from three to nine speed settings depending on the model. The more speeds a hand mixer has, the more jobs you can use it for since some delicate tasks may require slower speeds while others are best performed at very fast speeds.

Soft start

Hand mixers with a soft start feature begin slowly and then work up to the set speed. This is very helpful for avoiding unwanted messes since you’ll have better control over the mixer and are less likely to send some of the ingredients flying out of the bowl.

Self-standing design

Though not vital to performance, a self-standing design is a nice-to-have feature. This allows you to set down the mixer to focus on another task without having to lay it on its side with the mixing attachments touching the counter.

Ejection button

Anything that adds convenience when in the kitchen helps to make your job easier, and ejection buttons do just that. They eliminate any potential hassle involved in trying to pull out the mixing attachments. Instead, you push a button, and they pop right off.

Attachments

The number of attachments a hand mixer has dictates its versatility in the kitchen. At the very least, every model will come with egg beaters. It is also common for them to include a whisk. Some less common attachments you may also get with some premium models are dough hooks and a blending rod.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A KITCHENAID HAND MIXER

KitchenAid hand mixers cost $50-$200.

KITCHENAID HAND MIXER FAQ

Do KitchenAid hand mixers come with a warranty?

A. KitchenAid hand mixers are backed by a limited one-year warranty covering replacement parts and labor for fixing manufacturer defects.

Are KitchenAid hand mixers difficult to clean?

A. KitchenAid hand mixers are designed to be easy to clean. They have minimal cracks and crevices for food to get stuck in, and the attachments are all dishwasher safe.

WHAT’S THE BEST KITCHENAID HAND MIXER TO BUY?

Top KitchenAid hand mixer

KitchenAid Nine-Speed Digital Hand Mixer KHM926OB

What you need to know: Boasting the most amount of speeds and attachments of any KitchenAid hand mixer, this model is a versatile workhorse suitable for any culinary setting.

What you’ll love: It comes with four attachment types and features a digital display that makes it easy to select your preferred speed setting quickly.

What you should consider: Its high price tag may not be worth the cost for those who don’t expect to use their mixer very often.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KitchenAid hand mixer for the money

KitchenAid Five-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer KHM512ER

What you need to know: This budget-priced model is ideal for those who don’t cook often but want a convenient and reliable mixer when the time comes.

What you’ll love: The power cord can be locked in place to either side of the mixer, allowing both lefties and righties to work comfortably for whichever angle they choose.

What you should consider: It has just five speeds and only comes with a single attachment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer KHMB732BM

What you need to know: This well-designed cordless mixer has seven speeds and a long-lasting battery to get you through all your food prep needs.

What you’ll love: It can be used while charging, so you never have to worry about the battery dying and leaving you unable to complete a task. It also has a slow start feature to reduce the chances of making a mess.

What you should consider: It is heavier than most of KitchenAid’s other hand mixers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.