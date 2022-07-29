Which Harry Potter games are best?

There’s undoubtedly a palpable camaraderie between two Harry Potter fans when they meet for the first time. Even today, it’s abundantly clear that the undying love fans have for Harry Potter hasn’t waned in recent years. Whether you’re a hardcore fanatic yourself or know a fellow Potterhead, there are plenty of ways that you can enjoy the Harry Potter universe beyond the books and movies.

In our muggle-based world, you’ll find a variety of Harry Potter themed games available from various retailers and specialty shops today. Regardless of which Potterverse game you choose to play, each one will allow players to relive their favorite moments from the books and films, while other games will immerse players in a virtual game of quidditch or scavenger hunt.

What to consider before buying a Harry Potter game

Puzzles

Jigsaw puzzles are known to be a great way to relax and relieve stress, making it easier for you to focus on tasks better. So why not expand your knowledge on the magical world of Harry Potter while having a bit of fun exercising your brain? Relive the wondrous magic of Hogwarts and Wizardry for the first time all over again as you piece together each one. Some puzzles can be built into a 3D design, whereas others can be assembled into an illustrative 2D image once completed.

Video games

Different video games will feature a variety of gameplay types that vary from free-roaming exploration and interchangeable perspectives like third and first person. Depending on which gaming system you’re playing on, different commands and cheat codes will work differently. RPG game experiences will greatly vary from action-level-based games. Mini-games are also another way for fans to walk through some of their favorite canonical moments that may have not been explicitly featured in the film and book respectively.

Board games

You’re bound to find a new addition to your family game night lineup when you take a look at the available Harry Potter themed board games. Players can easily explore the wizarding world through customized sets based on different iterations of childhood classics like Scrabble, Clue, Trivial Pursuit and Monopoly. Other themed board games will follow a structured narrative that players they can play along with as they collect clues.

Card games

Many Harry Potter themed playing cards will allow you to play as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and Neville Longbottom as they defend Hogwarts against the wizarding world’s biggest villains. Based on game rules, dice rolls and number of players during a given round and tokens your game playing experience can vary from easy to difficult.

Playsets

Enchant any Harry Potter fan when you give them a magically fun building set that any series’ lover can use to recreate their favorite scene featuring their favorite characters. Different set backdrops can be switched out to change the location of the adorable mini figurines. Regardless of age, playsets are suitable for young witches and wizards of every kind that want to enjoy new Harry Potter adventures.

Kits

Fans of all ages can recreate and cast their very own spells and build custom wands with unique electronic kits that are programmable. Other kits come with different wizarding artifacts that can be combined together to create real-life potions, in-universe recipes and detailed special edition 3D models.

The best Harry Potter games

Top trivia game

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition

Based on plenty of your favorite Harry Potter moments, players can test their knowledge on the wizarding world by answering over 600 questions in this compact and portable card game. No board is required to play. Its wedge-shaped case is easy to carry around and allows players to play anywhere and explore topics that range from the dark arts, Hogwarts, spells and potions, magical tokens, wizardry, the muggle world and so much more.

Sold by Amazon

Top strategy game

Pressman Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game

Explore the secret rooms and corridors of Hogwarts castle as you compete with other players and collect clues that help find magical creatures. This unique swinging board game allows you to explore the wizard school inside and out, as you capture a variety of magical beasts, while users apply strategy and deductive reasoning to best other players. Be careful because as opponents move throughout Hogwarts grounds, they can find themselves in treacherous areas that may cost players their clues and precious time.

Sold by Amazon

Top guessing game

Paladone Harry Potter Who Is It Guessing Game

For diehard fans looking for a unique game item that’s guaranteed to excite anyone who is a lover of pop culture and Harry Potter, this is the perfect themed gift to give to Potterheads of all ages. Opponents will ask a series of yes and no questions that hint at which Harry Potter character each player has chosen from a list of over seventy-two characters. Cards need to be flipped in front of each player face down and discover different characters as the game progresses.

Sold by Amazon

Top board game

Ravensburger Harry Potter Labyrinth Family Board Game

Play with the whole family with this fun and challenging board game that features 34 maze cards, 24 treasure cards, four playing pieces and game instructions. Play in rounds of 20-30 minutes as each competitor attempts to find the shortest route to the end of the labyrinth. Find hidden characters like Harry, Ron, Hermione, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid and Harry’s owl Hedwig along the way.

Sold by Amazon

Top Quidditch-themed game

Harry Potter Catch The Golden Snitch: A Quidditch Board Game

Whether you fancy yourself as a witch, wizard or muggle, learn to watch out for flying bludgers and capture the golden snitch in this fast-paced Quidditch-themed board game. Players will be caught by the element of surprise each time the golden snitch hits the board and everyone has to scramble to strategize how to catch it. A pair of chaser cards lets each player steal another one’s card set, but if players understand the art of Quaffle beforehand, they can play another round.

Sold by Amazon

Top word game

CODENAMES: Harry Potter Board Game

Become a member of the Order of the Phoenix as you navigate picture clues and word puzzles with Death Eaters right behind you. Friends and family can all try to locate secret agents that are concealed within different grids that can only be opened by use of Harry Potter references. One-word clues will help guide guessers through 200 code cards, 100 double-sided key cards, 16 Order of the Phoenix cards, one Death Eater cover card and 11 time-turner tokens as they try to navigate their way through the wizarding world.

Sold by Amazon

Top chess-themed game

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Bring your love of Harry Potter straight to your living room with this whimsical chess set. Made from 100% plastic, each piece is crafted in painstaking detail to resemble the exact miniature recreations of the Wizard Chess Set featured in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” The board measures 18.5 x 18.5 inches and includes 32 chess pieces with two drawstring pouches.

Sold by Amazon

Best LEGO game

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets Building Kit

Improve your puzzle solving abilities and challenge yourself when you sift through the 1,176-piece LEGO playset that will enchant any fan of the film or books. Ten different minifigures based on the likeness of your favorite characters such as Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Luna Lovegood, Albus Dumbledore and Nearly Headless Nick can all be assembled with a bit of creativity and determination by fans of any age. Different feature packed rooms can also be assembled and added to other sets for some extra fun during playtime.

Sold by Amazon

Top quiz game

Ultimate Harry Potter Movie Quiz

Amaze all of your friends and family with your knowledge of each Harry Potter film and its trivia. Choose from the houses of Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor and Ravenclaw and determine your gameplay destiny from the beginning before answering franchise-themed questions. Players can collect cards from each movie after every right answer until they successfully win all eight.

Sold by Amazon

Top multiplayer game

Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle Defence Against The Dark Arts

Considered to be one of the top gifts you can get a Harry Potter fan no matter how small or big their love for the franchise is. Players can step into the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom and draft cards, while building the ultimate strategy fit for taking down any friend or foe. This game set contains: one practice mat, four House cards, eight House movers, 24 starting cards, 21 Hex cards, 129 Hogwarts cards and five Stun tokens.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.