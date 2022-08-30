Which Fisher-Price toys are best?

Traditional toys may appear to be taking a back seat to technology like tablets and smartphones, but they’re much more practical in developing cognitive and motor skills. Fisher-Price is a top toy brand, offering a broad range of fun learning toys.

You can find a Fisher-Price toy of nearly any design, but there are some things to consider before buying your child a new toy.

What to consider before buying a Fisher-Price toy

Your child’s age

Most Fisher-Price toys are geared toward younger children, usually under 8 years old. If your child is any older, they may find them dull or uninspiring. Fisher-Price toys are designed to help children learn and develop essential cognitive and motor skills, so they’re often very simplistic. To determine whether a toy is appropriate for your child, check the product description for an age range.

Playsets vs. plush toys

Playsets are excellent for children ages 2 to 8 as they provide a fun way to learn. However, playsets have many removable parts, so they’re typically unsuitable for younger toddlers.

Plush toys don’t offer as many learning modes, but they make for great nighttime companions. They can comfort your child and engage a baby’s senses with colorful designs and textured surfaces.

Your child’s favorite activities

Fisher-Price makes many playsets with a specific theme. For example, there are cooking, sports, hairdressing and farming playsets. If your little one likes to pretend to cook and make meals, a kitchen play set is a suitable set, so it’s best to determine what they’re into before buying a toy.

What to look for in a quality Fisher-Price toy

Lights, sounds and phrases

Lights, sounds and phrases can help engage your child’s senses and make learning fun. Many toys have built-in parts that deliver catchy phrases, play music and fun sounds. It’s an interactive way for children to engage with their toys while simultaneously learning.

Durability

Fisher-Price is a trusted brand, but it’s best to ensure that any toy you buy for your child can withstand hard impacts and offer at least minimal resistance to spills and splashes. Most Fisher-Price toys are made of plastic, making them safe to use near water. However, some toys with internal electrical parts shouldn’t be used near water and are suitable for older children only.

The best Fisher-Price toys

Best toys under $30

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Slice of Learning Pizza

This learning pizza is an excellent toy to help young children learn counting, opposites and shapes. It has a spinning function and built-in lights and sounds, making learning fun for any child.

Fisher-Price Cuddle and Snuggle Hedgehog Plush Toy

This super-soft and cuddly hedgehog makes for an adorable bedtime companion for your baby. It has eight different textures, a squeaky nose, loops for attaching other plush toys and jingles with music tones when shaken.

Fisher-Price Thomas and Friends TrackMaster Motorized Toy Train

Inspired by the classic children’s series, this Thomas and Friends toy has a built-in motor and is compatible with other TrackMaster train sets. The switch on top of the train activates the engine and sends it on its way down the tracks.

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Smart Stages Tablet

Instead of handing your phone over to your toddler, this tablet is durable and helps them learn through three smart levels. It has over 100 songs and 28 app buttons for activating multicolored lights, sounds and phrases.

Fisher-Price Drillin’ Action Tool Set

Your little one will love this drilling tool set that can help them develop motor and early engineering skills. It comes with a toolbox, a drill, three drill bits, three screws and two toy pieces of toy wood that children can put together.

Best toys $30-$60

Fisher-Price Little People Sit and Stand Skyway

This play set can be set up as a small town or a skyway where cars can zip down spiral ramps. It has a multicolored palette, stands just over 34 inches tall and comes with two Wheelie cars.

Fisher-Price B.B. Hoopster Motorized Electronic Basketball Goal

Help your little one develop into a young basketball star early on with this motorized basketball goal. It has four interactive play modes, and any time a basket is made, it lights up and delivers announcer-style phrases.

Fisher-Price Little People Surprise and Sounds Home

Full of several learning activities for developing motor skills, this playhouse has a cute pink and white exterior and can deliver over 50 songs, sounds and phrases. Kids can open the oven or flush the toilet to hear fun and silly sounds.

Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick and Play Piano Gym

This piano gym offers four fun ways for your child to learn as they grow from a baby to a toddler. It has three smart stage learning levels, a bonus piano play mode with authentic music notes and five light-up keys.

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

This two-sided interactive play set has 30 play pieces, colorful light and fun music. It’s suitable for children between 18 and 36 months and has adapting smart stages for learning the alphabet, shapes, colors and more.

Best toys over $90

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

If your little one has the makings of a future chef, they’ll love this toy food truck featuring an interactive food prep area and over 20 removable parts. It’s toddler-friendly and has a music playlist of fun learning songs.

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler Ride-On Vehicle

This ride-on car can go up to 5 miles per hour and has a stylish paint job inspired by the Jurassic Park films. It has dinosaur sounds, chase sound effects and a light bar with a spacious storage area.

