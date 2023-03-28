Legoland New York hosts ‘Awesome is for Everyone’ day

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, roughly one in 36 children were identified with autism spectrum disorder. With those kinds of numbers, it’s essential that kid-centric industries are not only aware but engaged in accommodating and supporting all children.

This year, Legoland New York joined Legoland California and Legoland Florida as a Certified Autism Center. This past weekend, the popular theme park celebrated with a special preseason “Awesome is for Everyone” day that allowed families to explore the upgraded features the park will be offering when it opens to the public on March 31.

What does it mean to be certified?

At the start of “Awesome Is for Everyone” day, Matt Besterman, Public Relations Manager at Legoland New York Resort, greeted everyone in attendance at the gates to explain what being certified by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards means.

“It means that we are here to help you plan your awesome day in the park. On every single one of our rides, you will see a sensory guide, which will alert you to any bright lights, any loud sounds or anything that you might need to plan around. There is a quiet room available in our Family Care Center located in Lego City. Most of all, all of our team have received special training in how to serve guests with autism and other sensory challenges.”

Legoland also has “model citizens,” who can be quickly identified by their blue jackets and brick badges. If you have any questions or require any assistance, these special team members are qualified to help. Additionally, Guest Services is conveniently located at the front of the park as soon as you enter the gates.

A quick tour of Duplo Baby Care and First Aid

In the broadest sense, Autism Spectrum Disorder involves processing sensory input. When too much stimulation is coming in, having a quiet space can be necessary for helping a child manage the situation. The quiet rooms in Legoland New York are in the Duplo Baby Care center in Lego City at the back end of the theme park.

BestReviews was given a quick tour of the impressive facilities. When you walk in the door, there is an immediate sense of calm as the sounds and activity of the park are muted. Parents can play with their children in this quieter setting that provides reduced stimulation.

The next door leads guests to a nursing station with private rooms and rocking chairs, so mothers can nurse their child in peace. It also features appliances so parents can warm bottles, if needed.

A third door grants access to a room deep within the facility, which is nearly silent. This space features subdued colors and private rooms that include a small hammock, a weighted blanket, a gentle, sparkling light and a beanbag chair. Children who need a sensory reset can find refuge here.

Special opening weekend guests: Nick and Stacey

If you’re in Goshen, New York this weekend, Nick and Stacey, winners of “Lego Masters Season 3” will be at Legoland’s 2023 season opening on Friday, March 31 to say hi. On April 1, the pair will be at the park again, this time for Legoland New York’s first ever Junior Master Builder Competition.

