Nearly every holiday season, there’s an absolute must-have toy that parents search high and low for because it sells out virtually everywhere. It may only be October, but we already know what it’s going to be this year: the Bitzee, a virtual pet reminiscent of a Furby or Tamagotchi. If you want to snag one before the holidays, you may want to act fast because they’re already flying off store shelves.

What is a Bitzee?

A Bitzee is a virtual pet toy by Spin Master. It comes in a purple clam shell case that kids can open up to reveal a 3-D, holographic pet that appears to float in midair. The display is made of a thin strip of strobing, color-changing LED lights that create the illusion of a hologram.

Each Bitzee starts out as a pixelated puppy, but as kids play with and care for them, they grow into adults and then Super Bitzees. Super Bitzees wear special outfits and unlock simple video games playable on the device. Each Bitzee toy comes with the same 15 Super Bitzees that can be unlocked over time.

How do you play with a Bitzee?

Kids can play with their Bitzee by shaking and tilting the device or even gently patting the tops of the LED strips to “pet” them on the head. They can also swipe their finger along a touch-sensitive strip on the toy’s base to access basic controls. The Bitzee will make care requests that need to be fulfilled. If a Bitzee is ignored, it might pack up and drive away (but don’t worry, it can be lured back with an offer of its favorite treat).

Here’s the one downside: Bitzee devices aren’t rechargeable. They run on AAA batteries for about five to seven hours per set, so stock up on batteries if you’re getting a Bitzee.

