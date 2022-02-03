Which Hot Wheels Corvette is best?

The Chevrolet Corvette has been one of the most iconic American sports cars for over 60 years. From the classic convertible of the first generation introduced in 1953, to the successive generations of sleek, shark-nosed models we all recognize today, car enthusiasts and collectors love the Corvette. With the newest generation unveiled in 2020, what better way to commemorate this quintessential marriage of American muscle and sports performance than with another icon of car culture: the Hot Wheels toy.

Our favorite is the Hot Wheels Corvette C8.R, a limited-run edition of the most recent Corvette model that fast car-loving kids and discerning collectors will love.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Corvette

What are Hot Wheels?

Hot Wheels are miniature die-cast models of your favorite cars, trucks and other vehicles. Dating all the way back to 1968, these small toys have not only entertained kids for decades, but have also made excellent collectors items. The wheels are plastic and roll, but the cars have no other moving parts such as opening doors.

Hot Wheels scale

For collectors, scale can make all the difference. Each Hot Wheels toy is roughly 1:64 scale. That means each car is roughly 2.5 to 3 inches long. This traditional scale is also known as the three-sixteenths scale, as 3/16 inches on the model is equivalent to 1 foot in real life. Because 1:64 models are so small, detail can often get lost in the attempt to capture the likeness of the subject. For this reason, Hot Wheels collectors seek out limited production runs, rare parts combinations and unique colors. If you’re interested in car models that you can put together yourself, or that come in larger scales, you might want to instead invest in model car kits of cult classics.

What ages are Hot Wheels appropriate for?

Parents who are concerned about the size of the toys for smaller children should also take note of these cars’ scales. At roughly 2.5-inches long and .5-inches tall, Hot Wheels are appropriate for children between the ages of 3 to 8. Because they’re diecast, Hot Wheels toys are durable enough to survive rough play indoors and outdoors. Their weak points, however, are the plastic wheels, so make sure that these don’t bend at the plastic axles.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Corvette

Corvette generations

If you’re a collector looking to complete an era, or if you’re buying a Corvette Hot Wheels toy for a child with a particular kind in mind, there’s a Hot Wheels car for every generation of Corvette. Corvette model generations are sequentially denoted with a C and the generation’s number following (eg. C1, C2 etc.). Here are all the generations of Corvettes you can get a Hot Wheels toy for:

C1 (1953-1962)): The first Corvette, collectors will love its classic look, but kids looking for a Corvette toy may be disappointed it doesn’t look like the more shark-nosed, popular models of late.

The first Corvette, collectors will love its classic look, but kids looking for a Corvette toy may be disappointed it doesn’t look like the more shark-nosed, popular models of late. C2 (1963-1967): Also known as the Sting Ray, the C2 was another classic that matched a sleek chassis with big power.

Also known as the Sting Ray, the C2 was another classic that matched a sleek chassis with big power. C3 (1968-1982): This model saw a lot of variation in power and design due to changes in safety regulations and fluctuating oil prices, and for that reason, isn’t as popular as the earlier or later models. Corvette lovers will find the 25th-anniversary fastback model (1978) among this generation’s fleet.

This model saw a lot of variation in power and design due to changes in safety regulations and fluctuating oil prices, and for that reason, isn’t as popular as the earlier or later models. Corvette lovers will find the 25th-anniversary fastback model (1978) among this generation’s fleet. C4 (1984-1996): The C4 marks the beginning of Corvette’s wedge-shape design language that would define the next three generations.

The C4 marks the beginning of Corvette’s wedge-shape design language that would define the next three generations. C5 (1997-2004) : The Z06 makes its first comeback since 1963 in this generation, adding power and dropping weight in each model year to make a blisteringly quick car.

: The Z06 makes its first comeback since 1963 in this generation, adding power and dropping weight in each model year to make a blisteringly quick car. C6 (2005-2013) : The Corvette keeps getting quicker and celebrates its 60th anniversary with a drop-top model in 2013. For younger Corvette enthusiasts, the C4-C6 generations will likely be the most recognizable and sought after.

: The Corvette keeps getting quicker and celebrates its 60th anniversary with a drop-top model in 2013. For younger Corvette enthusiasts, the C4-C6 generations will likely be the most recognizable and sought after. C7 (2014-2019) : The Sting Ray moniker returns to these radically altered Corvettes: new engines and chassis for some insane power and performance. The ZR1 makes a comeback in 2019, making a whopping 755 horsepower.

: The Sting Ray moniker returns to these radically altered Corvettes: new engines and chassis for some insane power and performance. The ZR1 makes a comeback in 2019, making a whopping 755 horsepower. C8 (2020-present): Produced starting in 2020, the C8 is the fastest Corvette yet, and it’s the first mid-engined Corvette ever made. This is bound to be a historic generation in the twilight era of internal-combustion-engines for a storied line of Chevy sports cars.

Special liveries

In addition to classic single-color models, Hot Wheels releases toy cars with unique paint schemes (liveries). Many Corvette models have one-of-a-kind racing liveries and historic paint matching for older generations in the Hot Wheels lineup. These make for great collectors’ items and special gifts for kids who want their toys to stand out from the crowd.

Hot Wheels accessories

There are several different kinds of accessories you can pair your Hot Wheels with, including tracks and playsets to construct elaborate looping courses with power stations and dynamic obstacles for hours of fun.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Corvette

Base-level, single-unit Hot Wheels Corvette toy cars are typically around the $5-$10 mark, but unique liveries, collectibles and multi-packs can cost as much as $30.

Hot Wheels Corvette FAQ

What do the numbers on Hot Wheels packaging mean?

A. On some Hot Wheels boxes, you’ll notice two fractions. A larger fraction in smaller print in the very top right denotes what number car series each particular model is among all of the Hot Wheels cars produced that year. Hot Wheels typically releases 365 or more unique models each year. A larger-print fraction closest to the plastic packaging designates what number model each car is within a unique series, such as 1/10. This is better for understanding rarity for collectors who might want to collect all 10 unique cars within a series.

What if I can’t find the specific model I want?

A. Hot Wheels is consistently refreshing their line up and re-releasing models from previous years. Keep an eye out for special series runs like the HW Workshop series, Factory Fresh or HW Race Day lines, as many Corvettes and other car makes come out in unique colorways across generations.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Corvette to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Corvette

Hot Wheels Corvette C8.R 105/250 Race Day 6/10

What you need to know: A special release of the most recent C8 Corvette in classic canary yellow.

What you’ll love: The HW Race Day model is the 6th of 10 cars in this collectible series of Hot Wheels race cars for 2021. This C8.R can also be found in gray with a cool yellow racing stripe. This C8.R replica is the grand tourer race car used in international championship racing.

What you should consider: Kids will love this fastest model yet, but serious collectors after a rare item won’t be able to appreciate this limited-run model for years to come.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Corvette for the money

DieCast Hotwheels ’64 Corvette Sting Ray 10/250 – HW Race Day 2/10

What you need to know: Another one-of-a-kind model from the Race Day series, the classic 1964 C2 Corvette will pull at the heart strings of true Corvette enthusiasts.

What you’ll love: Painted in crisp white with black circles where a racing number might go, this old-school Corvette captures the racing heritage of the car in a beautiful, austere livery.

What you should consider: There isn’t anything historic about this particular paint job, so collectors might be disappointed in an older generation model without a recognized paint scheme from that era.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels 2020 Car Culture Team Transport Custom Corvette Stingray Coupe Fleet Flyer

What you need to know: Collectors will love this displayable model replete with an historic transport truck.

What you’ll love: Featuring a 1970 C3 Corvette in a premium blue and white-striped race-day livery, the Car Culture Team Transport model is a must-have for Corvette lovers.

What you should consider: Collectors will want to keep this one in the box, but if you’re not too precious about it, the two-in one truck and car combo might also make for a great toy for kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Karl Daum writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.