Jansport has been in the backpack-making industry since 1967.

Which Jansport backpack is best?

Jansport is the world’s largest maker of backpacks and one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Jansport backpacks have long been the envy of the schoolyard, but their backpacks are versatile enough for use at the office, the gym, traveling and just about any other situation in which you’d need to carry around your things. Jansport’s iconic style and signature quality are what make this brand stand apart from the competition.

The Jansport Right Pack is the top pick. It’s a laptop backpack that’s great for both students and office workers.

What to know before you buy a Jansport backpack

Jansport’s lifetime warranty

Jansport stands by its quality by offering a lifetime warranty that covers any manufacturer defects, so if you receive a damaged or broken bag, you can rest easy knowing that it will be repaired or replaced.

Remember that Jansport’s lifetime warranty does not cover damage caused by accidents, natural wear and tear, or improper care. Jansport also does not cover products that have been modified or altered in any way with their warranty.

Which type of Jansport backpack is right for me?

Since Jansport is a leading brand in backpacks, it’s only natural that they offer a wide array of options to choose from.

The most classic Jansport backpack is the Jansport SuperBreak. This bag is perfect for use as a school bag, day bag or even as a piece of carry-on luggage for flights. It comes in a variety of fun colors and designs.

The Jansport Right Pack is great for carrying around your laptop, thanks to the fact that it sits upright when placed on the floor.

The Jansport Half Pint Mini Backpack is a great option for those that are looking for a daypack to carry for a day out on the town or while hiking.

Style and aesthetic

One thing that you won’t have to worry about when buying a bag from Jansport is not having color or design options. Jansport is known for their backpacks with bold designs and colors. Choose a color or print that works with your personal aesthetic and your needs.

What to look for in a quality Jansport backpack

Laptop compartment

Even if you already have a designated laptop bag, it’s always good to look for a backpack that can be as versatile as possible. A lot of Jansport backpacks have an internal laptop compartment that can fit laptops up to 15 inches. If you don’t carry around your laptop a lot, you won’t have to worry about this feature too much.

Pockets and organization

As with any backpack, the key thing to look for in a quality Jansport backpack is the organization and layout of the bag. Jansport’s backpacks are known for offering a lot of pockets, both inside and outside the backpack, without offering too many to the point where it feels overwhelming or distracts from the overall look of the bag. Find a Jansport backpack that works best for your needs.

Extra features

Some Jansport backpacks have extra features that may be appealing to different types of people. For example, some are designed to sit upright when sat on the floor and others have a wheeled-backpack option that may be appealing to younger students.

How much you can expect to spend on a Jansport backpack

Jansport backpacks normally range from about $40-$100, depending on the model and style.

Jansport backpack FAQ

Does Jansport’s warranty include fading designs or colors?

A. No. This issue would fall under normal wear and tear, as backpacks will naturally lose their color or fade over time as the dyes break down. This is not a common problem with Jansport backpacks, though.

Are Jansport backpacks comfortable?

A. Jansport backpacks are designed with comfort in mind and most models are adjustable for added ergonomics.

What’s the best Jansport backpack to buy?

Top Jansport backpack

Jansport Right Pack Backpack

What you need to know: This laptop backpack is great for students and office workers.

What you’ll love: Aside from being a sturdy, durable and stylish laptop backpack, this pack’s main feature is that it is designed to sit upright when sat on the floor.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the bag will begin to tear along the straps if it is routinely overloaded.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Jansport backpack for the money

Jansport Half Pint Mini Backpack

What you need to know: This mini backpack from Jansport is the perfect daypack for everyday life. It’s also ideal for a night out or to bring along on a hike.

What you’ll love: This mini backpack is stylish and comes in a few different color and design options.

What you should consider: The straps on this backpack aren’t padded, but because it’s a small pack, it should never be heavy enough to cause any discomfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jansport SuperBreak One Backpack

What you need to know: This is Jansport’s iconic flagship backpack. It’s great for just about anyone needing to get things from point A to point B.

What you’ll love: The SuperBreak comes in a variety of color options and designs. Its comfortable to wear and looks as good as it feels. It’s 25-liter size is perfect for carrying around life’s necessities.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the zipper getting stuck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

