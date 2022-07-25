Do not flush litter down the toilet, as even natural litter can clog your pipes. There are biodegradable styles, but these should still not be flushed.

What are the best Arm and Hammer litter products?

The Arm and Hammer name has been synonymous with cleaning for decades. It has several lines of litter and products to keep the smells from your cat’s box to a minimum. Some litters accommodate multiple cat families, and there are also natural litter options and specialized clumping blends. Arm and Hammer also has a variety of litter accessories, including litter boxes, deodorizers and mats to prevent tracking all over your house.

How to keep your cat’s litter fresh

Keeping your cat’s litter fresh takes a few steps.

Clean it daily: A single cat needs its litter cleaned and checked daily. Use a scoop to clear the waste. This also helps to monitor your cat’s health and bowels.

Change it out once a month: Clumping litter lets you remove waste to keep litter clear. However, it should all be dumped monthly and replaced with new litter.

Wash the litter box: When you do your monthly dumps or if there is excrement on the side of the box, wash it out. Soap with water keeps it fresh and helps your cat avoid illness.

Use multiple litter boxes: If your cat or cats have issues using the litter box or you have trouble keeping up with scooping, you may need to get an extra one. For homes with multiple cats, have a litter box for each cat to let them all have enough space to go when they need to.

Litter tips for kittens and cats

There are a few things to keep in mind when making litter choices for your kittens and cats.

Kittens need a litter box with low sides to easily get in and out.

Kittens should have non-clumping, natural litter until they know how to use the litter box properly.

For cats, fill their box with 3 to 4 inches of litter to give them room to bury the waste.

Cleaning the box often helps prevent accidents or other outward frustrations from your cat.

If you or your cat have any breathing issues, change to an unscented or natural litter.

A little baking soda at the bottom of the litter box can be a great assistant in reducing the smell.

Best litter

Arm and Hammer has many lines of litter for specific cat household needs. Some litter comes scented with Febreze and other pleasant smells to mask the odor from the cat box, or you can get unscented. Use the litter that best suits your needs. Maybe you have more than one cat or are particular about using eco-friendly products in your home — either can affect the type of litter you need.

Top unscented litter

Arm and Hammer Super Scoop Clumping Litter, Fragrance Free

This clumping litter is unscented and has no added dyes or fragrances. It is designed to reduce tracking litter out of the box and locks waste into clumps to prevent odor.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top natural litter

Arm and Hammer Feline Pine Non-Clumping Pine Pellet Litter

This is Arm and Hammer’s most eco-friendly, sustainable litter with natural ingredients and no added chemicals. The pellets absorb the urine and minimize odor naturally to keep your home smelling clean.

Sold by Amazon

Top clumping litter

Arm and Hammer Slide Easy Clean-Up Clumping Litter, Multi-Cat

This litter is top of the line at clumping, and it guarantees odor control for 14 days. You can easily scoop it daily, and monthly litter changes are easier when it all slides out without any scrubbing needed.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Best litter helper

Arm and Hammer has more than just litter — you can get a complete cat box renewal under this brand. It makes products you can use to freshen the area in and around the box to reduce the smell even further. Sensitive noses will worry no more with the litter deodorizers and other air fresheners that’ll have your home smelling pleasant again. Arm and Hammer has everything down to the cat mat that keeps your cat from tracking litter all over your house.

Top litter deodorizer

Arm and Hammer Cat Litter Deodorizer Powder Double Duty

This deodorizer acts on both urine and feces to eliminate odors completely. Add it to your cat’s litter and mix it in. It activates when your cat stirs the litter to use the box again.

Sold by Amazon

Top litter box

Arm and Hammer Sifting Litter Box

This litter box has high walls on the side to keep litter in and a sifting piece to remove litter. Simply hold on to the sides and lift the sifter from the solid bottom piece. Clumped litter and feces are cleaned out in one go.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top litter mat

Arm and Hammer Litter Mat

This litter mat is designed to keep your cat’s litter from tracking into your home. You can place it outside the box where they step to rub their feet off and collect any litter sticking to their paws.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

