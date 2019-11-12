Road to Recovery

Al-Anon: Help for the family of those who struggle with addiction

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Addiction is far-reaching, going beyond the person struggling with the disease.

Family and friends are often left riddled with emotion and frustration as they watch their loved one fight the grip of addiction.

While you can’t make your loved one stop drinking or using, there is support to help you play a positive role in the family.

It’s Al‑Anon …

This group helps the families of people struggling with addiction.

You may feel neglected and unloved, and wonder how you can support them, but not enable them.

Al‑Anon teaches you how to cope with the challenges of someone else’s drinking or drug abuse by listening to others going through similar situations.

Click here to find an Al-Anon group near you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Sanford Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Health"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Williston Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Update"

Kathryn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathryn"

Wind Farms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farms"

UMary Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Soccer"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/11"

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge