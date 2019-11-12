Addiction is far-reaching, going beyond the person struggling with the disease.
Family and friends are often left riddled with emotion and frustration as they watch their loved one fight the grip of addiction.
While you can’t make your loved one stop drinking or using, there is support to help you play a positive role in the family.
It’s Al‑Anon …
This group helps the families of people struggling with addiction.
You may feel neglected and unloved, and wonder how you can support them, but not enable them.
Al‑Anon teaches you how to cope with the challenges of someone else’s drinking or drug abuse by listening to others going through similar situations.
Click here to find an Al-Anon group near you.
Al-Anon: Help for the family of those who struggle with addiction
