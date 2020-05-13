COVID-19 disrupting mental health of addiction recovery community

While social distancing measures have been effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19, they’ve had some side-effects for people’s mental health. And for people struggling with addiction in the recovery community, the past several weeks have been especially tough.

Heartview Foundation is a drug and alcohol treatment facility in Bismarck. Its executive director says he’s seen an uptick in calls for help. He says Heartview is handling more requests for residential services than usual and reporting of drug and alcohol use has also gone up. We asked him why he thinks these numbers have increased.

“Part of recovery is helping people reconnect, with their world around them, their family, their friends, sense of purpose and meaning. And so with social distancing and COVID and isolation, it is absolutely opposite of what we do,” said Kurt Snyder, Executive Director of Heartview.

Snyder says despite the increase in calls for help, the use of Telehealth, a digital counseling platform, has been useful in reaching those in need while social distancing.