Faces of Recovery aims to help end the stigma of addiction

Members of North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum’s staff were interviewing people in recovery today. The purpose is to help end the stigma that surrounds addiction.

We spoke with the President of the National Sober Living Association, Judith Roberts, who also shared her personal recovery story today. Roberts said she appreciates how the First Lady is using her platform to battle the stigma of addiction and bring awareness to people that are struggling with this disease.

She said it’s important to see the faces of recovery to help end the stigma of addiction.

“It’s very encouraging to see that there are all faces — professional, blue-collar, good backgrounds, poor backgrounds, and upbringing. I love the saying that alcoholism and addiction can affect the bank robber, the bank teller, and the bank president… there is no discrimination,” said Roberts.

These stories will be shared at the Recovery Reinvented event taking place next month at the Bismarck Event Center.

For more information on Recovery Reinvented, go here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the disease of addiction, Kathryn Burgum is asking people to record and submit a 10-20 second video to be featured at Recovery Reinvented.

For more information go here.

