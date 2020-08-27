First Lady Kathryn Burgum says online recovery support is better than no support

For those struggling with substance abuse and recovery, the social isolation of the past few months has been tough to manage.

We spoke to the First Lady of North Dakota, Kathryn Burgum, who’s an advocate for fighting the stigma of addiction, about ways to manage sobriety during the pandemic. She says 21 million people in America struggle with addiction. But because of the COVID crisis, in-person recovery meetings aren’t an option right now. Still, the First Lady says, online support is better than no support.

“We have taken the time and the space to put together resources, virtual resources available for mental health and addiction where people can go, and virtually, through Zoom or other means, have the opportunity to connect with people like them,” said Burgum.

By the way, this year’s Recovery Reinvented conference is happening virtually in October. It will be an interactive online experience bringing special attention to the intersection between mental health and substance abuse. It’s a free event. To register, click here.

Families Strong, a support group for families impacted by substance use disorder, is coming soon. To learn more click here.