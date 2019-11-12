Road to Recovery

How to stay on track with recovery when busy

Road to Recovery

There is no denying people are busy in today’s society — so staying on track during recovery makes a tough path even more difficult.

We spoke to an addiction counselor who said it’s important to have a support system who can hold you accountable — whether that’s a family member, friend or a sponsor. Educating them on warning signs of relapse and what to look out for and how they can help.

Another thing is self-care, whether it’s a hobby or passion that brings you joy.

“If we’re feeling emotions we don’t want to feel or we’re falling into patterns, sometimes we can try to ignore them or convince ourselves that they’re not taking place instead of just actually recognizing them and figuring out what to do at that point,” said Jesse Crosby, licensed addiction counselor.

Crosby said recovery is life-long and to find a support system and self-care treatment that works for you so it can help you stay on track. And take one day at a time.

Goals and objectives are always important.

