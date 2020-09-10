MTV releases 16 and Recovering, a docu-series on teen addiction

While challenging behaviors like mood swings and rebellion during the teenage years is normal but experimenting with substances isn’t a healthy way to deal with them.

That said, there are many excuses teenagers use as a reason to abuse substances like drugs and alcohol. Understanding why some teens are using substances to cope with life is a valuable step to keeping them safe.

It’s very common for teens to struggle to fit in or socialize. Many experience loss and grief or circumstances out of their control and two people on a national level made it their mission to help young people confidently face their issues.

“Young people are really struggling with their mental health. Especially in these times. As I think we all are really reckoning with what our mental health capacity is as the COVID Crisis continues,” said Rick Birt/President of SADD.

Students Against Destructive Decisions or SADD empowers teens on topics like personal health and substance abuse, and now MTV is taking a stance on it as well. In a world where partying is glamorized, the cable channel released 16 and Recovering — a four-part docu-series on Northshore Recovery High School based in Beverly, Massachusetts.

“I applaud MTV for starting the conversation. I think that’s a good first step. I think there’s a lot we all need to do than to go that next step,” said Birt.

People like Jessica Koehler, who grew up right here in Bismarck is now using her platform as Mrs. Minnesota America to talk about recovery and she says MTV is doing the right thing by releasing this series.

“It was like 16 and Pregnant and spring break parties and now MTV is tackling issues like voting and social rights and recovery. This new docu-series is profoundly amazing,” said Koehler.

The docu-series shows real people going through real issues. Koehler says some teens use substances to dull the very real pain in their lives. But it’s not just teens.

“We’re all the same right? We all want to feel included and loved and needed and cared about,” said Koehler.

At the end of the day no matter where you come from, what platform you use, you can make a difference and you can recover.