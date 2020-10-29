Road to Recovery

ND recovery event reaches people across the world

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

These days people have been connecting more through the internet during the pandemic and that’s exactly what Recovery Reinvented was doing yesterday.

It was a free digital day long event highlighting speakers, organizations and recovery stories.

The goal of Recovery Reinvented is to end the shame and stigma around addiction and one high-profile speaker was Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for the VH1 show Celebrity Rehab. Dr. Drew was candid when it came to how North Dakota is actually doing on this topic. He says one in three North Dakotans believe addiction is a moral weakness. But the first step to normalizing the conversation around the disease of addiction is identifying what it is.

“And addiction is — I’ve defined it simply as ongoing use in the face of consequence. So functioning problems on work or school, health, finance, relationships, or legal status. Those areas of your life are affected,” said Dr. Drew Pinsky/Keynote at Recovery Reinvented.

Dr. Drew says it’s important to identify the connection between addiction and mental illness and the First Lady of North Dakota, Kathryn Burgum, says the pandemic and addiction are isolating so its
important to connect with others whether you’re on the phone, through zoom, or even six feet apart.

Well over 3,000 people attended this digital event from across the world. You can watch the playback here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Thursday's Forecast: A wintry mix could make for a slick commute

National Cat Day

recovery reinvented online

UMary Hockey

Bishop Ryan Football

TGU Football

Linton-HMB Football

Job Fair

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Velva Volleyball

Full STEAM Ahead Carwash fundraiser

Halloween Safety

White Shield Growth

MHA Mask Mandate

Dark Money

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

There's more than just La Nina to consider when looking at the trends for winter

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss