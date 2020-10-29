ND recovery event reaches people across the world

These days people have been connecting more through the internet during the pandemic and that’s exactly what Recovery Reinvented was doing yesterday.

It was a free digital day long event highlighting speakers, organizations and recovery stories.

The goal of Recovery Reinvented is to end the shame and stigma around addiction and one high-profile speaker was Dr. Drew Pinsky, known for the VH1 show Celebrity Rehab. Dr. Drew was candid when it came to how North Dakota is actually doing on this topic. He says one in three North Dakotans believe addiction is a moral weakness. But the first step to normalizing the conversation around the disease of addiction is identifying what it is.

“And addiction is — I’ve defined it simply as ongoing use in the face of consequence. So functioning problems on work or school, health, finance, relationships, or legal status. Those areas of your life are affected,” said Dr. Drew Pinsky/Keynote at Recovery Reinvented.

Dr. Drew says it’s important to identify the connection between addiction and mental illness and the First Lady of North Dakota, Kathryn Burgum, says the pandemic and addiction are isolating so its

important to connect with others whether you’re on the phone, through zoom, or even six feet apart.

Well over 3,000 people attended this digital event from across the world. You can watch the playback here.