New sober house in Mandan gives men a second chance at life

Sober Homes in North Dakota began popping up in 2014. For those new in recovery, getting the extra structure and support is a must.

Sober living environments have a way of helping those new in recovery and a new men’s sober living home in Mandan is doing just that.

With structure, accountability, and support, the men living at New Day have a greater chance of maintaining sobriety.

Right now the sober home has 12 beds, five of which are already taken. The men have access to a full kitchen and a community room and the manager says the goal is to help the men become productive members of society again.

“They find out that they’re loved and accepted again and forgiven. That really helps people to get back to where they can be productive again,” says Paul New who is the manager at New Day.

For those new, in recovery, a sober home just might be the way to go. The first 90 days are the most crucial in the journey to sobriety.

One resident says it’s all about the willingness to make the decision to stay clean and attributes New Day to help him get better.

“When you’re in those situations reach out to somebody and get support and help. But you have to want to be sober. It’s a choice. Just like using drugs is a choice and drinking is a choice. You have to choose to not use,” says Levi Cook, one of the residents at New Day.

Cook says he’s been sober for two months and noticed a huge change in his life.

The sober home is inside the North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge building. There is a plan to open 20 more beds in the future.

For more information click here.

