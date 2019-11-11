Pieces come together at Recovery Reinvented

Mosaics are a wonderful way to creatively collaborate with others, and that’s what will be taking place at this year’s Recovery Reinvented at the Bismarck Event Center.

From broken pieces of glass, porcelain, or pottery, mosaics create a beautiful whole from many pieces with different stories, shapes, and materials.

The artists of the mosaic piece being put together are a collaborative effort between local artists Molly Mclain, and Karen and Emily Ehrens who will be co-artists and project facilitators.

As a process — it’s like a puzzle that you create — there really is no right or wrong way to put the piece together.

“It’s very meditative that way and it always seems to turn out,” said McLain.

Molly said she will be setting up three tables with three different panels in a hall where people can help to piece and fill in. They will be using colored stained glass and mirror, and participants will be given the option of writing a significant date to them on a piece of glass that they will then piece and glue into the larger artwork.

“In essence, this project will engage community members and Recovery Reinvented attendees in a public and collaborative artistic process for a larger audience to enjoy, engage and share in,” said Mclain. “For the collaborative piece, we will lean on Recovery Reinvented’s motto of ‘Hope, Dream, Act’ as the main theme.”

For more information about Recovery Reinvented, go here.

Below are some previous works from Molly McLain.