Recovery community center, The Hub set to open next week in Bismarck

A recovery community center will be opening up next week. KX News met with the founder of The Hub to learn why these resources are so important right now.

We are learning from addiction experts that the isolation brought on by the pandemic is increasing the risk of relapse among alcohol and drug addicts.

Judith Roberts is the founder of Hope Manor Sober Living Homes and The Hub. She says connection is key during COVID that’s why they are taking all the precautions to keep people safe during the pandemic.

“We will follow all of the county and state requirements whatever they may be at whatever level.

We have disinfectant captains and we are trying to keep people safe,” said Roberts.

Because people need to connect.

“Isolation is a huge part of alcoholism and addiction. It can be very dangerous. So it’s very very important to connect and to have fellowship,” said Roberts.

Back in May KX news reported on The Hub and how Judith Robert’s husband cashed in his retirement in order to make the first down payment on the building where Savvy Skate and Snow was located. They saw a need.. and wanted to fill it.

“Some of the needs in the community, especially the recovery community are places to meet and gather. Anytime we have a slightly large group — more than 45– we’re having to rent areas in the community and that is not cheap,” said Roberts.

Phase one of The Hub has a small meeting room, a fireplace and lounge area, a full coffee bar,

and a recovery gift store, a place to sit with laptops, and a charging station. As well as offices for both Hope Manor and The Hub, an onsite therapist, and the National Sober Living Association.

Phase two will feature a large meeting room for workshops and mini conventions.

Fellowship, friends, connection, and resources are all critical components to overcoming addiction, and the Hub safely offers all of that for people who are in recovery.

Roberts says one thing that makes the Hub so special is some of the furniture is passed down from her friends and family along the way and none of this would be possible without the help of Hope Manor alumni.

The Hub is exactly what the recovery community needs right now and phase two should be done by New Year’s Eve just in time to celebrate.