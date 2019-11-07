Recovery Resources

Road to Recovery

Below is a collection of resources available to assist in recovery. This is a constantly updated collection — check back often for new listings:

Outreach Centers

Addiction Resource Center (ARC): The Addiction Resource Center is a comprehensive, interactive portal to support individuals and families struggling with addiction in learning about substance use disorders and accessing help.

Redemption Road Ministries: Pastor David Vernoy’s passion for ministry to those struggling with addiction stems from his own experience of addiction and redemption through Jesus Christ.

Sharehouse: ShareHouse has been providing chemical dependency services to the region since 1975. Currently, we offer chemical dependency evaluations, outpatient chemical dependency and mental health services.

The Village – First Step Recovery: The program is a licensed addiction treatment facility that provides comprehensive, confidential outpatient treatment for adults struggling with drug and alcohol dependency. They teach the tools and life skills needed for long-lasting recovery.

Face It Together: Experienced coaches help guide people through the challenges they’re facing around addiction. Your coach is your wellness partner, providing knowledge, support and practical tools – or accountability – depending on your needs. They focus on improving every aspect of your life – not just the part that involves drinking or using.

F5 Project: Founded in 2016 by a former inmate, F5 helps to coordinate services and provide personal support in order to deter repeat offenses. F5 is the refresh key. No matter what data you have on your computer screen, when you hit F5 it all deletes. This is really what any person with a background wants: To start over, clean, refresh.

Bismarck Public Health (Renae Moch): rmoch@bismarcknd.gov                                                         

31:8 Project (Stacy Schaffer): schaffer@318project.org                                                      

Parents Lead: spfeifer@nd.gov

Suicide Prevention (Alison L. Traynor): atraynor@nd.gov                                              

Churches

New Song Youth (drake@newsongbismarck.com)                  

Surprise Church (pastortim@surprisechurch.com)                 

Century Baptist (april@centurybaptist.org)                              

Grace Point (jeremy@gracepoint.life)                                   

First Baptist Church (Revwat@gmail.com)

Programs For The Schools

Know the Truth ND (kaceyb@tc4hope.org)                              

Adult Treatment Programs Available

ND Adult & Teen Challenge                                                          

West Central Human Service Center (Carmen C. Johnson): ccsmjohnson@yahoo.com

Counseling Services

Healing Rooms (healingnp@hotmail.com)                                             

Eastgate Grief Coordinator (Brenda Bergan): berganfamily2003@gmail.com                                                              

Abused Adult Resource Center (Renee S): ReneeS@aarcnd.com     

Dakota Trauma (ljritz@bis.midco.net)                                        

Anchor Christian Counseling                                                        

North Dakota National Guard: Autumn Clayton A CTR NG NDARNG (USA) autumn.a.clayton.ctr@mail.mil

Transitional Living

Hope Manor (Judith Roberts):      hopemanoradmissions@gmail.com                                  

Celebrate Recovery: runninkind1974@yahoo.com

Juvenile Services

Police Youth Bureau (Luke McKay): lmckay@bismarcknd.gov                                                           

Mentor Squad: tami@bismanmentorsqude.com             

Youthworks (Matthew Coen-Tuff): mcoentuff@youthworksnd.org

Substance Abuse And Mental Health                                                               

Northland Health Centers: lehli@northlandchc.org                        

St. Alexius (PRIMECARE): Cjkralicek@primecare.org)

Vocational Rehabilitation

Job Corps: Jasmann.maurice@jobcorp.org

Job Service: shatfield@nd.gov

