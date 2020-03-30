Live Now
Road to Recovery

Road to Recovery: 12-Step groups are turning to digital meetings due to the pandemic

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Community and fellowship are huge contributing factors in the recovery world. People depend not so much on drugs and alcohol once sobriety begins, but, rather, face-to-face interaction with their peers, sponsors, and recovery groups.

Now that social distancing is suggested due to the coronavirus outbreak, the question of sustainable recovery comes into place. How does someone stay sober when they are unable to hug or go to physical meetings, or meet with others in recovery?

We know the importance of staying connected on the road to recovery, so we put together a list of meetings in town. Many AA/NA groups have gone to Zoom meetings.

Here is a current list of recovery meetings

Group: SITND

Online: Zoom information for all the meetings is the same:

  • Meeting ID: 562 817 4687
  • Url: https://zoom.us/j/5628174687
  • If you have the mobile app you can just click on the link and it will take you directly to meetings.

Meetings:

  • Sunday: SITND: 8:30 PM (Speaker & Discussion)
  • Monday: Happy Destiny: 7:10 PM (AA Big Book Study with a facilitator)
  • Tuesday: Shoulder 2 Shoulder: 7:30 PM (Speaker)
  • Thursday: 3 Legacies: 7:00 PM (12 Steps, 12 Traditions & 12 Concepts with facilitator)
  • Friday: SOS: 6:30 AM (Literature-based meeting with discussion)
  • Saturday: Saturday Dinner & AA Speaker: 7 PM (AA speakers from around the country)

Group: Capital City A.A. in Bismarck, ND

Online: Using the Zoom app, will continue meetings with the normal schedule:

  • Meeting ID is 486-485-0129

Meetings:

  • Sunday: 12pm (Topic); 4 pm (Steps/Promises); 8pm (Topic)
  • Monday: 6:30 am (Topic); 9 am (Topic); 12 pm (12×12); 4 pm (Steps/Promises); 8 pm (Step)
  • Tuesday: 9 am (Topic); 12 pm (Traditions); 4 pm (Topic); 8 pm (Step)
  • Wednesday: 9 am (Topic); 12 pm (12×12); 4 pm (Topic); 5:30 pm (Topic); 8 pm (Traditions)
  • Thursday: 6:30 am (Topic); 9 am (Topic); 12 pm (12×12); 4 pm (Steps/Promises); 5:30 pm (Topic); 8 pm (Big Book)
  • Friday: 9 am (Topic); 12 pm (12×12); 4 pm (Steps/Promises); 8 pm (Step); 9:30 pm (Candlelight-Topic)
  • Saturday: 12pm (12×12); 4 pm (Topic); 8 pm (Step); 9:30 pm (Candlelight-Topic)

For more information on AA groups, you can go here.

For information on NA groups, go here.

If you need to talk to someone immediately, call Judith at 701-516- 2912.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

