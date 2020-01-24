Road to Recovery: A ND woman’s rise from addiction

Friday, we bring you another Road to Recovery story.

For years, drugs and alcohol pulled a local woman’s life away from her. Now, she’s taking back control.

Brianna Diede is a single mom in recovery from both drugs and alcohol. She spends her days working, taking care of her kids and working on her physical health. But life wasn’t always this consistent. She said she started abusing drugs and alcohol when she was 11.

After many years of living in chaos, lying and hiding her addiction, her children were removed from her care. It wasn’t until a friend stepped in and took her to treatment, she said she realized it was time to do something different. So she could provide a life for her kids that she never had.

“My kids and I today, we have a routine, they know what’s gonna happen. There’s consistency today and that’s something I didn’t think I was going to provide… and that’s beautiful… that’s beautiful that they know that’s what we are gonna do every night,” said Diede.

She said in order to maintain sobriety today, she strives to be a living example of what recovery looks like so others living in addiction realize there is an easier softer way, if they are willing.