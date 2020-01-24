Live Now
Live coverage: Day 3 of House arguments against Trump in U.S. Senate trial
Road to Recovery

Road to Recovery: A ND woman’s rise from addiction

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday, we bring you another Road to Recovery story.

For years, drugs and alcohol pulled a local woman’s life away from her. Now, she’s taking back control.

Brianna Diede is a single mom in recovery from both drugs and alcohol. She spends her days working, taking care of her kids and working on her physical health. But life wasn’t always this consistent. She said she started abusing drugs and alcohol when she was 11.

After many years of living in chaos, lying and hiding her addiction, her children were removed from her care. It wasn’t until a friend stepped in and took her to treatment, she said she realized it was time to do something different. So she could provide a life for her kids that she never had.

“My kids and I today, we have a routine, they know what’s gonna happen. There’s consistency today and that’s something I didn’t think I was going to provide… and that’s beautiful… that’s beautiful that they know that’s what we are gonna do every night,” said Diede.

She said in order to maintain sobriety today, she strives to be a living example of what recovery looks like so others living in addiction realize there is an easier softer way, if they are willing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Furry Friends Ramsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Ramsey"

A foggy start on this Friday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "A foggy start on this Friday morning"

MPD Chief Approaches Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPD Chief Approaches Retirement"

Mandan win Esports Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan win Esports Championship"

Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown-St. Mary's Basketball"

Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey 1.23.20"

HS Wrestling 1.23.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 1.23.20"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Wilton-Wing Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing Bball"

Legacy Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Girls Bball"

Mandan Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Hockey"

Lost Parents Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lost Parents Scholarship"

Hearts for Hospice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts for Hospice"

Mt. Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mt. Fargo"

United Way Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Donations"

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water"

Shooting Drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting Drill"

Breaking Barriers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Breaking Barriers"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge