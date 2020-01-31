Road to Recovery: From self-harm to self-care

It’s a process to become healthy again after years of using drugs. For one ND woman, she says recovery isn’t just about the abstinence of drugs… but about maintaining mental and physical wellness. Here’s our latest Road to Recovery Story.

Melody Foley is a 27-year-old office manager at an acupuncture clinic and has been sober for 2 years now and her life growing up was pretty normal. It wasn’t until she was a teenager that she began to harm herself.

Her journey led to her destructive behavior and she began using drugs and people to find fulfillment. After multiple suicide attempts and treatment, she realized she needed help.

Today she’s Maintaining sobriety with a healthy diet and exercise, staying creative, and helping other women who struggle with this disease as well as her faith.

“I have this God-shaped void inside of me and I tried everything else to fill it and it didn’t work. SO when I got to give myself permission and look into ok maybe there’s a higher power… I went back to the very thing I ran from,” said Foley.

She says what really helps her stay sober is practicing self-care every day and knowing she is worthy of a healthy life.

And if you need help from substance abuse check out our resource page here.