Road to Recovery

Road to Recovery: From self-harm to self-care

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a process to become healthy again after years of using drugs. For one ND woman, she says recovery isn’t just about the abstinence of drugs… but about maintaining mental and physical wellness. Here’s our latest Road to Recovery Story.

Melody Foley is a 27-year-old office manager at an acupuncture clinic and has been sober for 2 years now and her life growing up was pretty normal. It wasn’t until she was a teenager that she began to harm herself.

Her journey led to her destructive behavior and she began using drugs and people to find fulfillment. After multiple suicide attempts and treatment, she realized she needed help.

Today she’s Maintaining sobriety with a healthy diet and exercise, staying creative, and helping other women who struggle with this disease as well as her faith.

“I have this God-shaped void inside of me and I tried everything else to fill it and it didn’t work. SO when I got to give myself permission and look into ok maybe there’s a higher power… I went back to the very thing I ran from,” said Foley.

She says what really helps her stay sober is practicing self-care every day and knowing she is worthy of a healthy life.

And if you need help from substance abuse check out our resource page here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, January 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Recycling in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recycling in Minot"

CHI Midwives

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Midwives"

Oncologist on Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oncologist on Firefighting"

St. Mary's Carnival

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Carnival"

New Candidate for Gov.

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Candidate for Gov."

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Minot Roller Derby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Roller Derby"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/31"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 1-31-20"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-31-20"

Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Meet Chica The Chihuahua"

Slim Chickens & The Big Game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens & The Big Game"

Celebrating Second Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating Second Story"

College Basketball 1.30.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.30.20"

Legacy-Minot wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy-Minot wrestling"

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

Mandan Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gymnastics"

Hettinger-Scranton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge