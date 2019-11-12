Road to Recovery

Road to Recovery: Getting help without getting high

Road to Recovery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The process of getting off of opioids isn’t always pretty, but there is an option for those looking for help, without getting high.

The CDC says one option is Medication-Assisted Treatment. This is where you use FDA approved medications along with counseling and behavioral therapies for a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance abuse.

Ideal Option is a clinic in Bismarck that uses this approach to treat patients.

“We prescribe according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine and we use buprenorphine. One of the brand names is Suboxone. And we will prescribe according to their use history to find an appropriate dose that will help them,” said Jane Sveen, a physician assistant at Ideal Option.

There are three different medications the FDA has approved.

Methadone is given in a clinic setting, and does not block other narcotics but does prevent withdrawal symptoms.

Naltrexone is given in an office like Ideal Option, and is non-addictive. It blocks the effects of other narcotics, meaning you can’t get high from substances.

Buprenorphine is also office-based and blocks other narcotics while reducing withdrawal symptoms.

Sveen said that some patients stay on these medications for long periods of time to prevent them from abusing opioids in the future. She says it’s similar to using a behavioral drug like an anti-anxiety medication, that helps regulate patients.

The CDC is currently doing a multi-year study on MAT treatment for all three medications, as well as patients who only receive counseling. Nearly 1,200 are enrolled across the country in the study, with the findings expected by 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Pam's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pam's Story"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Jesse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jesse"

Get Involved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Involved"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/12"

Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warmer Temps With Snow Chances Tonight"

Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Reinvented LIVE Interview"

Recovery-friendly work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery-friendly work"

Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Volleyball quarterfinals 11.11"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Highway Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Dedication"

Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge