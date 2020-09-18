Road to Recovery: Helping the helpless

In our latest Road to Recovery segment, we see how a man’s life has come full circle as National Recovery Month continues.

It takes an act of courage to admit you need help and Jacob Dockter proved that. He says it took living on the streets for him to realize there was more to life.

22-year-old Jacob Dockter was born in Romania and raised here in North Dakota. He was adopted at age three to a couple in Washburn and started using drugs intravenously when he was just 14.

“I didn’t think I’d live to this day, to be honest. I thought I’d be dead at 20 years old or 18 years old. Just from the way I was living. I’m grateful to be alive today,” says Dockter.

After being arrested at age 17, everything went downhill. He became homeless, sleeping on park benches and sometimes not showering for weeks.

“I was definitely in despair. I mean, I just wanted to feel loved like everyone else wants

and I was a broken kid,” says Dockter.

Finally, after three years of living on the streets, he went to his parents for help and began a new life attending Teen Challenge in Colorado. Today, he has his own home, a wife, and a car–all things to be proud of.

“God’s just been blessing us… and still blessing us with our job and that’s even being able to help others as well so I just thank God for everything He’s done,” says Dockter.

He says while being in recovery he’s learned self-worth, self-control and how to live a life of service

and now gives back to others by handing out blankets to the homeless. It’s all come full circle for Jacob. And he says helping the helpless is his slogan for life.

Dockter is doing a blanket drive for people in the community that are homeless right now.

For all those details on how to help donate go here.