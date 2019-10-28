ROAD TO RECOVERY: How a ND woman’s battle with addiction won her kids back

One Bismarck woman shares how her battle with addiction became the stepping stone for her to get her kids back. 

Erin Shroeder’s story begins when she was about one-year-old. She was born into alcoholic dysfunction. With both her parents using frequently, it wasn’t long before Erin picked up the habit.  

“I basically I partied, I drank I got arrested so many times,” said Erin.

She said she began drinking when she was 11. Erin remembers the feeling of euphoria and somehow felt like she was going to be OK.

After many attempts to stay sober, she was in a dark place.

“It got very scary, I was alienated from anybody that cared about me through my addiction and through the psychological warfare of my partner and just took me to the most dark place in my life…By the end my meth use got so bad. I could not stay sober and social services finally took my kids,” she said.

But all that changed when a friend invited her to a recovery meeting and she stayed, did the work and fought hard to get her children back. She now has her children full time and is active in her faith. She’s been sober five years now and is happier than ever. 

“I knew that I had to give up everything. I had to give up everything. I stopped talking to the old people, places and things. Even my family as much as that hurt,” she said.

Her advice to anyone struggling? 

“Get involved. Do what you need to do. If you have a checklist like I had to get my kids back do that. Go to meetings, get a sponsor.”

Most of all she said make a commitment to yourself and honestly work the program. 

