Road to Recovery: How one ND man went from the hospital to Hope Manor

While prison or jail time tends to be a turning point in an addict or alcoholic’s journey, for one North Dakota man, it was a different type of sentence that sent him on the road to recovery.

In this Road to Recovery story, we show you how Brent Gaugler went from the hospital to Hope Manor.

Gaugler is from small-town North Dakota. New Leipzig to be exact. He’s been sober for a little more than two and a half years now. He says his drinking began in high school because he wanted to fit in.

“It wasn’t really a prominent thing in my life then but just a way to be part of the “in crowd”, said Gaugler.

After his first year in college, he began missing classes and eventually dropping out completely.

“I started drinking three days a week, four days a week,” Gaugler added.

This lasted 14 years. It took seven blood transfusions and a diagnosis of stage three cirrhosis of the liver to reach out for help. He was desperate, and dying.

“Doing this on my own wasn’t going to work. Living on my own wasn’t going to work. I needed to be in some kind of a safe social network,” said Gaugler.

Since living in Hope Manor, Gaugler says it’s all about giving back what was given to him. That’s why now, he’s helping other men get that same, second chance at life.

“The program of recovery and Hope Manor saved my life. There’s nothing I feel more passionate about than giving this gift that I’ve been given back to other men in the program,” said Gaugler.

There is one more thing Gaugleris passionate about, plants. He says since COVID-19 hit, he’s found a love for gardening so he started a private Facebook group for plant lovers and people in the recovery community.

If you’re in recovery and interested in learning more about the group, click here.

