Road to Recovery: Members of Bismarck running group give back

Back in March, we introduced you to Runners Against Destructive Decisions or RADD. It’s a group that gives people in recovery from drugs and alcohol a healthy outlet through running. The group has reached some new milestones since then.

RADD starts out their Saturday mornings running a 5k. At 7 a.m. every week, they lace up and hit the road. But life wasn’t always like this for the members.

“Total chaos, violence, drugs, jail, incarceration, mad chaos,” said Joseph Jahner a member of RADD.

For most people like Jahner, with a history of substance abuse, putting one step in front of the other in life was hard. So when he heard of this group, he says his life changed and wanted to give back.

“In order to keep what you get, you gotta give it away. It gives us a sense of accountability. But helping others, there’s nothing like it I guess,” said Jahner.

It’s the same with Brandon Baggenstoss, another RADD member. As a young adult, he turned to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain from disappointment and loss. But it was his faith he says that helped him turn things around, and recently got back from running his first marathon in Los Angeles in March.

“I got a Higher Power who I choose to call God, and I believe He’s saved my life each and every time where I didn’t want to live any longer,” said Baggenstoss.

When Baggenstoss heard about RADD three years ago, he hit the ground running. It’s because of this group and his faith that he wants to help others find the freedom he’s experienced.

“They can experience that same thing in their recovery and their journey too and they can get to wherever they want to be one step at a time one day at a time,” said Baggenstoss.

That’s why RADD started a second day of running to reach more people who need a healthy outlet.

Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., the group meets at Heaven’s Helper Soup Cafe, and invited residents from Heartview Treatment facility to run with them.

“You don’t need to be a runner. You can be a walker, you can be a jogger, you can be whatever you want. Just come out and support the group in a broader scheme of things and have fellowship with us afterwards,” said Baggenstoss.

The support, camaraderie and fellowship are what it’s all about on the Road to Recovery.

If you or someone you know in recovery could benefit from the RADD group, click here.