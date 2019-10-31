Saying ‘YES’ to ending stigma of addiction, mental health issues

First Lady Kathryn Burgum challenged her team to create something to reach students to help them become aware of the stigma of addiction.

They came up with the Youth Ending Stigma (YES) Challenge, designed to enable student-led efforts focused on eliminating the social stigma surrounding addiction and mental health conditions, among other issues.

The YES Challenge is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Governor, Office of the First Lady and the Office of Recovery Reinvented. It is being funded solely by the Dakota Medical Foundation.

“Kathryn and I understand that behavioral health challenges deeply impact students,” said Governor Burgum. “We believe that the youth in our state are capable of transformative change in their schools and communities to be more inclusive and supportive and to help those struggling with addiction and mental health conditions.”

“Social stigma remains a consistent barrier that prevents people from talking openly about their struggles, reaching out for help and connecting to vital resources and services,” Kathryn Burgum said. 

