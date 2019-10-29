Road to Recovery

Sober living homes provide high success rate for sobriety

Road to Recovery

The National Sober Living Association was founded right here in North Dakota. In two years, they’ve opened 70 homes across the nation, and they are growing every day.

In North Dakota, there are six sober living facilities across the state and three in Bismarck alone.

Sober living facilities are structured, community focused homes that follow specific guidelines in order to see the highest success rate in people with substance abuse issues.

We talked to the Executive Director of the National Sober Living Association who said sober living bridges a crucial gap in the continuum of care for people recovering from drugs and alcohol.

“There’s that critical gap when someone leaves treatment and they’re entering the community, and what sober living can do is work very closely with treatment centers, so that an individual, the minute they get out of treatment they go straight to sober living,” said Megan Frankl, Executive Director of the National Sober Living Association.

Frankl said when individuals stay in sober living homes for nine months to a year, they have a 75 percent chance of not relapsing again within 10 years.

