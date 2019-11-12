Road to Recovery

Unique bracelets help with anxiety and recovery

Here at KX News, we’re putting you first. And throughout not only our research but our conversations with recovering addicts, we found a few tips on how people manage their day to day life. One unique method involves a bracelet.

Pam Emmil is a local jewelry maker.. in recovery from drug addiction.
She’s been clean for 2 years now and something that helps her is Mel Robbins’ 5 Second Rule – if you have an instinct to act on a goal, you must physically move within five seconds or your brain will kill that idea.

This method helps Pam not only achieve her goals but combat cravings as well as anxiety. It’s also helped her business grow when she created the 5 Second Rule Bracelets. She said her friends suggested she start selling the bracelets and since then, she’s been able to share her recovery story.

“During my recovery program and as I was recovering. I was using the five-second rule. I was counting backward.. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. I would take a deep breath and change my thought.. and when I was having a craving, when I was having anxiety, when I was having stress, when I was having feelings of uncertainty, I was doing the 5-second rule,” said Pam Emmil/Owner of Driven Diva Designs.

Pam said this bracelet has helped not only women with their personal struggles but men and children too.

Find more information on the 5-second rule here.

