Scoreboard

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Top Stories
Man accused of vandalizing Minnesota mosque says it was joke
Top Stories
US recovery from pandemic recession is showing momentum
Jobless claims drop 13,000 to 553,000 as economy heals
KX Plus [April 28,2021]
Video
Bismarck High School students build tipi in front of the campus
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
After The Whistle
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
College Sports
Top Stories
Softball: Minot putting in the extra work with the bats
Video
Top Stories
Softball: Dickinson off to a perfect start nearing the end of April
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Late runs propelling Legacy to the top of the WDA Standings
Video
Baseball: Minot State splits with St. Cloud State
Video
Soccer: Minot and Bismarck both score seven goals in shutout wins
Video
Baseball: Legacy, Bismarck and Bishop Ryan sweep doubleheaders; Velva splits with Surrey
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
About Us
Our Team
Advertise With Us
Get Today’s Top Stories
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Scoreboard
Local Scores
Professional Scores