TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas’ 19 points helped Oral Roberts defeat North Dakota 73-70 on Thursday night.

Abmas shot 6 for 19 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (24-4, 15-0 Summit League). Carlos Jurgens went 7 of 10 from the field to add 14 points. Issac McBride was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points. It was the 11th win in a row for the Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-11) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who posted 15 points and seven rebounds. North Dakota also got 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists from Tsotne Tsartsidze. In addition, Matt Norman finished with 12 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota State while North Dakota visits UMKC.

—

