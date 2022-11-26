WASHINGTON (AP)Brendan Adams’ 25 points helped George Washington defeat New Hampshire 75-54 on Saturday night.

Adams also added seven rebounds for the Colonials (4-2). Hunter Dean added 10 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats (2-3) were led by Matt Herasme, who posted 15 points and four assists. Nazim Derry added 15 points and Clarence O. Daniels II had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.