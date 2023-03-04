HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Dame Adelekun’s 19 points helped Dartmouth defeat Harvard 87-82 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Adelekun had eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Big Green (10-18, 6-8 Ivy League). Dusan Neskovic shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Ryan Cornish was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Crimson (14-14, 5-9) were led by Samuel Silverstein, who posted 20 points and two steals. Evan Nelson added 19 points, six assists and three steals for Harvard. In addition, Chris Ledlum finished with 18 points and two steals.

