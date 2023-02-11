HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Dame Adelekun’s 25 points helped Dartmouth upset Princeton 83-76 on Saturday.

Adelekun added five rebounds for the Big Green (9-15, 5-5 Ivy League). Dusan Neskovic scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Romeo Myrthil shot 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tigers (16-7, 7-3) were led by Tosan Evbuomwan, who recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ryan Langborg added 15 points for Princeton. In addition, Caden Pierce had 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Both teams play on Friday. Dartmouth visits Cornell while Princeton hosts Brown.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.