AKRON, Ohio (AP)Xavier Castaneda scored 19 points to help Akron defeat Wright State 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Castaneda added six rebounds for the Zips (6-4). Tavari Johnson scored 14 points and added four steals. Sammy Hunter was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Raiders (5-6) were led by Trey Calvin, who recorded 16 points. AJ Braun added 12 points and nine rebounds for Wright State. Tim Finke also had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.