RABAT, Morocco (AP)Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal equalized with a stoppage-time penalty before beating Wydad Casablanca in a penalty shootout to reach the Club World Cup semifinals on Saturday.

Al-Hilal won the shootout 5-3 following a 1-1 draw and will face Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil in the semis.

Saudi midfielder Mohamed Kanno struck with a penalty in the 93rd minute against the African Champions League winner after Yahya Jabrane handled the ball and was sent off.

Kanno took a short run-up followed by a skip before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Wydad led through right back Ayoub El Amloud’s header from a deflected corner in the 52nd minute at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Wydad’s Yahia Attiyat Allah was unlucky in the shootout when his effort hit both posts and rolled near the line but not over it. Midfielder Musab Fahz Aljuwayr scored the decisive kick for Al-Hilal.

Later Saturday, Egyptian side Al Ahly faced the Seattle Sounders, with the winner playing 14-time Champions League winner Real Madrid in the semis.

The Sounders are the first Major League Soccer team to qualify for the tournament.

