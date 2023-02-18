HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Cameron Tucker scored 14 points as Alabama A&M beat Bethune-Cookman 90-56 on Saturday night.

Tucker shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (12-15, 8-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dailin Smith scored 11 points and added four steals. Messiah Thompson recorded 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Joe French led the way for the Wildcats (9-18, 5-9) with 16 points. Bethune-Cookman also got 15 points from Kevin Davis. In addition, Dhashon Dyson finished with nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M while Bethune-Cookman travels to play Alabama State.

