BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Angelo Allegri had 19 points, Steele Venters hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Eastern Washington held off Montana State 70-67 on Saturday night.

Allegri added nine rebounds for the Eagles (8-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Venters scored 17 points and gave the Eagles the lead for good, 68-65, on a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to play.

Darius Brown II led the Bobcats (8-7) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Raequan Battle added 13 points, while Caleb Fuller scored 10.

Eastern Washington opened Big Sky play with a road sweep of the Montana schools. The Eagles beat the Grizzlies 87-80 in the opener.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Washington hosts Portland State while Montana State visits Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.