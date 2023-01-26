KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Shemarri Allen’s 20 points helped Kansas City defeat Omaha 64-61 on Thursday night.

Allen was 8 of 21 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Roos (9-13, 5-4 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had six rebounds. Rayquawndis Mitchell finished with 11 points.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (7-15, 3-7) with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Tony Osburn also had 12 points for Omaha. Jaeden Marshall finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.